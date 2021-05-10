THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
'Rak of Aegis' to go on limited virtual run
Rak of Aegis, the phenomenal musical presentation from the Philippine Educational Theater Association, is indeed back. It just started another run at the PETA Theater Center last June 20.

'Rak of Aegis' to go on limited virtual run

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 10, 2021 - 1:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Educational Theater Association's (PETA) most watched musical, "Rak of Aegis," is finally going online!

From its stage productions for the past seven years, the fab musical will have a limited run for two weekends from July 31 to August 8, and may be booked via Ticket2me.net.

As a treat for theater fans and OFM (original Filipino music) lovers, PETA, together with Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) and the PhilPop Musicfest Foundation (PhilPop), is proudly presenting the pay-per-view streaming of the well-loved jukebox musical.

This banner project of PETA's fundraising campaign dubbed as #TakePETABeyondCOVID, it is also a part of the Linggo ng Musikang Pilipinong (LMP) 2021 celebration. Featuring songs from the '90s rock band Aegis, the jukebox musical tells the story of impoverished community Barangay Venezia, which has been submerged in floodwaters for two months after a super typhoon.

Since 2014, "Rak of Aegis" has captivated the hearts of audiences with its humor, music, message of resiliency, family and community. Now, finally, Villa Venezia and its well-loved residents will give device screens with newfound relevance to the show's timeless message of love and hope.

The show's streaming is a testament that the resilience of those in Villa Venezia exists not only in the play, but also in the Filipino spirit trying to navigate through the pandemic; and in the artists who have strove to thrive and survive despite the crisis currently faced by the local theater industry.

Tickets for "Rak of Aegis" has been available since Labor Day. The streaming cast, as well as future ticketing details, will be announced hereafter. The final lineup of performing cast members, as well as their understudies, are being ironed out to give way to artists' schedules who have endeavors outside of the musical.

RAK OF AEGIS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'Rak of Aegis' to go on limited virtual run
59 minutes ago
'Rak of Aegis' to go on limited virtual run
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 59 minutes ago
The Philippine Educational Theater Association's (PETA) most watched musical, "Rak of Aegis," is finally going online!
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Artist behind John Lloyd Cruz, Dolphy action figures: It's an ode to Pinoy pop culture
Exclusive
4 days ago
Artist behind John Lloyd Cruz, Dolphy action figures: It's an ode to Pinoy pop culture
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
A Popoy Gonzales action figure, inspired by John Lloyd Cruz’s character in the hit movie “One More Chance,”...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
History group slams Robin Padilla for wrong info about DLSU
6 days ago
History group slams Robin Padilla for wrong info about DLSU
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 days ago
"Iwasan pong magpaniwala sa mga pseudohistorians o sa mga kung sinu-sino lang," went part of the statement of the High School...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
A new contest and other literary matters
7 days ago
A new contest and other literary matters
By Alfred A. Yuson | 7 days ago
Literary writers who have missed out on the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature for two years in a row may now cheer...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Cebu marks 500th year of Christianity with Santo Ni&ntilde;o de Cebu solar lights installation
9 days ago
Cebu marks 500th year of Christianity with Santo Niño de Cebu solar lights installation
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Liter of Light partnered with SM as they unveiled a solar lights installation of Santo Niño de Cebu at SM Seaside City...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Historian on Battle of Mactan 500th: 'Filipino frontliners show spirit of Lapu-Lapu's victory'
Exclusive
13 days ago
Historian on Battle of Mactan 500th: 'Filipino frontliners show spirit of Lapu-Lapu's victory'
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 days ago
The quincentennial commemoration of the Battle of Mactan in 1521 is a cause for celebration and reflection for Fili...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with