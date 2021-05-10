'Rak of Aegis' to go on limited virtual run

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Educational Theater Association's (PETA) most watched musical, "Rak of Aegis," is finally going online!

From its stage productions for the past seven years, the fab musical will have a limited run for two weekends from July 31 to August 8, and may be booked via Ticket2me.net.

As a treat for theater fans and OFM (original Filipino music) lovers, PETA, together with Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) and the PhilPop Musicfest Foundation (PhilPop), is proudly presenting the pay-per-view streaming of the well-loved jukebox musical.

This banner project of PETA's fundraising campaign dubbed as #TakePETABeyondCOVID, it is also a part of the Linggo ng Musikang Pilipinong (LMP) 2021 celebration. Featuring songs from the '90s rock band Aegis, the jukebox musical tells the story of impoverished community Barangay Venezia, which has been submerged in floodwaters for two months after a super typhoon.

Since 2014, "Rak of Aegis" has captivated the hearts of audiences with its humor, music, message of resiliency, family and community. Now, finally, Villa Venezia and its well-loved residents will give device screens with newfound relevance to the show's timeless message of love and hope.

The show's streaming is a testament that the resilience of those in Villa Venezia exists not only in the play, but also in the Filipino spirit trying to navigate through the pandemic; and in the artists who have strove to thrive and survive despite the crisis currently faced by the local theater industry.

Tickets for "Rak of Aegis" has been available since Labor Day. The streaming cast, as well as future ticketing details, will be announced hereafter. The final lineup of performing cast members, as well as their understudies, are being ironed out to give way to artists' schedules who have endeavors outside of the musical.