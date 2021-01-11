In Photos: Baguio City beams with rich arts, culture despite pandemic

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City recently celebrated Ibagiw Creative Festival to show its vibrant culture and arts despite the ongoing pandemic.

Declared by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a Creative City for Crafts and Folk Arts, Baguio City aims to use Ibagiw Creative Festival as a platform to help revive tourism in the region and jumpstart the local economy.

Below are some photos from the festival, showing local arts and culture sites such as Baguio Convention Center, BenCab Museum, Museo Kordilyera and Tam-awan Village.

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Nude portraits by Baguio artists.

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Sculptures depicting local culture and incorporating 'bulul' carved wooden figures Baguio has been known for.

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Colorful paintings by various Baguio artists.

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Mixed medium artworks by local artists.

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Locally-woven tribal costumes

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Mixed media artworks by local artists.

Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo Indigenous Igorot life immortalized in paintings.

