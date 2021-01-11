THE BUDGETARIAN
In Photos: Baguio City beams with rich arts, culture despite pandemic
Artisans and artists showcased their talents at the recently held Ibagiw Creative Festival.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 11:53am

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City recently celebrated Ibagiw Creative Festival to show its vibrant culture and arts despite the ongoing pandemic.

Declared by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a Creative City for Crafts and Folk Arts, Baguio City aims to use Ibagiw Creative Festival as a platform to help revive tourism in the region and jumpstart the local economy. 

Below are some photos from the festival, showing local arts and culture sites such as Baguio Convention Center, BenCab Museum, Museo Kordilyera and Tam-awan Village. 

Nude portraits by Baguio artists.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Sculptures depicting local culture and incorporating 'bulul' carved wooden figures Baguio has been known for.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Colorful paintings by various Baguio artists.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Mixed medium artworks by local artists.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Locally-woven tribal costumes
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Mixed media artworks by local artists.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Indigenous Igorot life immortalized in paintings.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

RELATED: BenCab, Kidlat Tahimik: Pandemic 'blessing in disguise' for artists

