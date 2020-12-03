Life-size 'moving Gundam' takes off in Japan

MANILA, Philippines — The 18-meter-tall moving Gundam statue in Yokohama, Japan is finally complete and ready for its public launch later this month.

The life-size attraction is based on the iconic science-fiction franchise featuring giant robots or mecha.

The 25-ton Gundam RX-78F00 replica is set apart from its other real-life predecessors with its mobile technology that features 24 moving joints and 18 flexible knuckles.

This allows it to pose and perform actions like simulated walking and flight at the Gundam Factory Yokohama.

The said facility will be open to the public starting December 19.

Media, however, were able to preview the moving statue as seen below.

Visitors can admire the robot up close at a height of 15 to 18 meters from the Gundam-Dock Tower's viewing area.

Viewing tickets will be sold for 3,300 yen (roughly P1,500) including tax for adults and children aged seven and older, while six-year-olds and below enter free-of-charge.

Gundam Global Challenge Creative Director Masaki Kawahara, responsible for the model's overall design and direction, said the assignment given by fans was a Gundam that could move.

“First, because it has many motors and driving gears inside, the design had to integrate both aesthetics and functionalities, while thinking about their shapes to fit in... Another thing was to make it light enough to be able to move. We had to choose light materials and think of shapes that can be made from those,” he said in an interview with Japan Pro.