THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Life-size 'moving Gundam' takes off in Japan
The Gundam RX-78F00 replica in Yokohama, Japan
Gundam Factory Yokohama
Life-size 'moving Gundam' takes off in Japan
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 2:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The 18-meter-tall moving Gundam statue in Yokohama, Japan is finally complete and ready for its public launch later this month.

The life-size attraction is based on the iconic science-fiction franchise featuring giant robots or mecha.

The 25-ton Gundam RX-78F00 replica is set apart from its other real-life predecessors with its mobile technology that features 24 moving joints and 18 flexible knuckles.

This allows it to pose and perform actions like simulated walking and flight at the Gundam Factory Yokohama.

The said facility will be open to the public starting December 19.

Media, however, were able to preview the moving statue as seen below.

 

 

Visitors can admire the robot up close at a height of 15 to 18 meters from the Gundam-Dock Tower's viewing area.

Viewing tickets will be sold for 3,300 yen (roughly P1,500) including tax for adults and children aged seven and older, while six-year-olds and below enter free-of-charge.

Gundam Global Challenge Creative Director Masaki Kawahara, responsible for the model's overall design and direction, said the assignment given by fans was a Gundam that could move.

“First, because it has many motors and driving gears inside, the design had to integrate both aesthetics and functionalities, while thinking about their shapes to fit in... Another thing was to make it light enough to be able to move. We had to choose light materials and think of shapes that can be made from those,” he said in an interview with Japan Pro.

GUNDAM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Life-size 'moving Gundam' takes off in Japan
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The 25-ton Gundam RX-78F00 replica is set apart from its other real-life predecessors with its mobile technology that features...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
3 days ago
Fil-Am artist Mel Vera Cruz on a roll
By Alfred A. Yuson | 3 days ago
Shouldn’t we pose closer to your painting?”
Arts and Culture
fbfb
6 days ago
Richard Gomez painting up for auction starting at P100K
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
It can be recalled that the self-taught artist's viral painting last year featuring a male sex organ was valued at P196,...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
6 days ago
Maps proving Philippines' ownership of contested island with China to be auctioned off
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 days ago
Both maps are respectively presented in a conservation frame, with ultraviolet filtering museum glass and acid-free mat ...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
7 days ago
Here's how you can watch CCP tribute to 'OG Pinoy King Rapper' Huseng Batute
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
The Cultural Center of The Philippines marked Jose’s 126th birth anniversary on Sunday through the free online event...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
9 days ago
Japanese university to offer degree in anime, Manga
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Manga, or comics and graphic novels that originated from Japan, is reportedly a six-to-seven-billion-dollar industry...
Arts and Culture
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with