EIGASAI is now Japanese Film Festival 2020: Here's everything you need to know

MANILA, Philippines — The Japanese Film Festival (JFF) — formerly known as EIGASAI — will go online this year, which means Filipinos will be able to enjoy a curated list of free short and feature movies from the comfort of their homes.

The festival's digital edition "JFF Plus: Online Festival" will run locally from November 20 to November 29.

A total of 28 movies spanning different genres (comedy, romance, drama, thriller, documentary, animation, classic) will be shown.

Each film will be available for only 24 hours based on their scheduled starting times. This means viewers will no longer be able to playback films once they reach the expiration limit.

Nonetheless, you can watch these films as many times as you want during the 24-hour period.

The complete festival schedule can be found here.

To watch, visit the official website here on your device. Simply choose a movie and click "Watch for Free." Upon doing so, you will be prompted to create an account.

Japan Foundation Manila (JFM), which runs and presents the festival, decided to stream the selection of films online instead of screening them in movie theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic and present social climate.

“In this time when we can’t go out and visit places, films allow us to take glimpses into new worlds, experience things, see places and gain new perspectives while staying safe in the confines of our homes. Online movies have become the trend due to pandemic. The Internet has also become a venue for instant exchange of information and culture,” JFM director Ben Suzuki said.

The "JFF Plus: Online Festival" was organized with the help of Japan Foundation Asian Center, JT International (Philippines), the Film Development Council of the Philippines, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines and SM Cinema.

Here is the list of films that will be screened:

Featured

"Our 30-Minute Sessions" (2020)

"Little Nights, Little Love" (2019)

"The Great Passage" (2013)

"Project Dreams – How to Build Mazinger Z’s Hangar" (2020)

"Café Funiculi Funicula" (2018)

"0.5mm" (2014)

"Ecotherapy Getaway Holiday" (2014)

"A Story of Yonosuke" (2013)

"Railways" (2010)

"Lady Maiko" (2014)

"Stolen Identity" (2018)

"Key of Life" (2012)

"Dance With Me" (2019)

Animated

"Sumikkogurashi: Good to be in the Corner" (2019)

"Tokyo Marble Chocolate" (2007)

"Gon, the Little Fox" (2015)

"Moon of a Sleepless Night" (2015)

"Norman the Snowman – The Northern Light" (2013)

"Norman the Snowman – On a Night of Shooting Stars" (2016)

"Pigtails" (2015)

"Kick-Heart" (2013)

"Li’l Spider Girl" (2012)

"Drawer Hobs" (2011)

"The Girl from the Other Side" (2019)

Documentary

"Peace" (2010)

"Tora-san in Goto" (2016)

"Tsukiji Wonderland" (2016)

Classic