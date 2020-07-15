‘The show must go online’: Performers now accept direct bookings for exclusive virtual shows

MANILA, Philippines — With live shows and performances currently put on hold by the pandemic, artists in the Philippines have been forced to take the backstage as they struggle to make ends meet like everyone else deprived of their livelihood.

But thanks to Resorts World Manila’s initiative "The L.O.V.E. Project," short for "Live On-request Virtual Entertainment," Filipino artists can now continue doing what they do best: performing for local audiences.

Households and other parties can avail personalized, 15-minute live performances for only P600, able to choose from a range of talents while also financially supporting artists 100%.

According to Michael Williams, co-artistic director of Full House Theater Company, all the proceeds go directly from the customers to the artists themselves.

“Potential customers now have the chance to directly interact with and book the artists of their choice, without having to go through talent managers and coordinators. They can also request appropriate performances for the specific occasions they are celebrating,” Williams said.

Interested audiences can choose from the following roster of talents: Singing Sensation’s Cris Pastor, Charlotte Fergusson, and Jasmine Fitzgerald; El Calle regulars Jay Kent, Hans Dimayuga, Rox Puno; Grand Bar and Lounge performers Jon Joven and James Uy; ballet dancer Kim Abgrogena; vlogger and singer Julia Serad; pop-rock artist RJ Jimenez; theater actors Lance Reblando, Jom Logdat, Kiara Dario, and more.

To view and book artists, you may visit this link.