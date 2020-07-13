Consecrated hosts found intact at burned Pandacan church

MANILA, Philippines — Sto. Niño Church parish priest Sanny de Claro revealed that they found a ciborium with consecrated hosts still intact after fire recently burned down the church in Pandacan, Manila.

According to a Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) report, apart from the ciborium, the church also recovered a few things from the tragedy.

“When the ciborium was opened, the sacred host was there,” said Fr. De Claro in his homily in a mass outside the damaged church yesterday.

“This is the biggest miracle. While looking for the image, the sacred host was found. We were pointed to Jesus."

The ciborium and the consecrated hosts are now in the safekeeping of the San Fernando de Dilao Parish Church in Paco.

Although the chuch's 400-year-old wooden Santo Niño image and other religious icons were burned, De Claro said they recovered of the Sto. Niño's "tres potencia" or holy crown, as well as its burned andador, scepter and the vestment that the image wore when the fire broke out.

He said that some liturgical objects such as the chalices were also left unscathed and can still be used.

According to the parish priest, these relics will be shown to the public in the coming days.

De Claro urged the churchgoers to remain hopeful despite the tragedy.

“We are the church. Let’s start again. Let’s rebuild the church of our faith."