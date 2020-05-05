‘Midnight Sun': New ‘Twilight’ book in 12 years retold from Edward’s POV

MANILA, Philippines — Twihards have come back to life after bestselling-author Stephenie Meyer announced the upcoming release of “Midnight Sun,” a retelling of the first installment of her hit vampire book series that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and which later spawned a multi-billion-dollar movie franchise.

With the new book – over 13 years in the making – finally hitting shelves August 4, fans and non-fans alike are asking if it will be a better love story than Twilight.

This time, the story’s events will be told from vampire Edward Cullen’s viewpoint.

“As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he let himself fall in love with Bella when he knows that he is endangering her life?” read the book’s synopsis on publisher Little, Brown and Company’s website.

This marks a first since the series was predominantly imagined from human protagonist Bella Swan's point of view, with the epilogue of “Eclipse” and the middle part of “Breaking Dawn” told from werewolf Jacob Black’s perspective.

But what the Internet is really dying to know is actor Robert Pattinson’s side of the story.

Although fans predict it’s only a matter of time before "Midnight Sun" gets its own cinematic turn due to the commercial success of the "Twilight" series’ film adaptation, no one is expecting Pattinson to be excited at the thought of reprising his role as Edward.

It’s no secret that the "Twilight" cast topbilled by Pattinson, Kristen Stewart (Bella) and Taylor Lautner (Jacob) aren’t exactly the series’ biggest fans.

Pattinson especially has repeatedly taken a jab at the franchise during media interviews.

Among the actor's jokes included his pay which "could've been better," not having watched the "Twilight" movies in full or only seeing each once, forgetting characters' names, and agreeing to film another "Twilight" movie if there was an alien invasion, "Avengers" crossover and/or if Edward was depicted gay.

Pattinson has not yet publicly reacted to news, but that hasn’t stopped fans from reimagining "Midnight Sun" from the star’s point of view.

robert pattinson is having a breakdown somewhere rn https://t.co/IbYXWn3wSH — ? (@filmcal) May 4, 2020

Stephenie meyer releasing another twilight book just when robert pattinson was just starting to recovery from his twilight trauma pic.twitter.com/KNFURtuCoJ — indie (@INDIEWASHERE) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson somewhere right now thinking about all the questions during his next promotional tour being about Midnight Sun and twilight pic.twitter.com/H6ASzwdaCC — Amina (@AfricanKhaIeesi) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson realizing he will be asked again about Twilight,Edward Cullen and now #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/jfbNuccQ1a — Mr Ninja (@Robsjaw) May 4, 2020

kristen stewart and robert pattinson getting calls from stephanie myers pic.twitter.com/tkTZfoERcK — taylor mason stan (@allamericanmass) May 4, 2020

the only edward cullen POV i need is robert pattinson’s dvd commentary #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/kztXt8TiNF — ?shane of the dead? (@residentcryptid) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson when he realizes his next press tour is gonna involve so many Twilight questions because Stephenie Meyer is releasing a new book pic.twitter.com/gvjLjlkRBc — Ray Lewis (@RayLewis1997) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson just threw his phone into the fucking ocean — Lex Croucher (@lexcanroar) May 4, 2020

Robert Pattinson hearing about midnight sun after trash talking the movies

#MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/2pkeLiAOVS — ?????Mel????? (@grungeugly) May 4, 2020

Meyer earlier uploaded a draft of "Midnight Sun" on her website after a rough draft was leaked online in 2008, the same year the “Breaking Dawn” book was released.

The project was consequently mothballed for over a decade, with Meyer occasionally providing updates.