Digital art museum shows over 9k Filipino artworks, including Battle of Bataan

MANILA, Philippines — This Day of Valor, Filipinos can see relevant collections and online exhibits on Google Arts & Culture from various photos, paintings and even virtual tours. Currently, there are over 9,000 pieces of local art by Filipino art groups and individuals on the website.

Some of the collections that are available on the website are the historical battle of Bataan, a close look at “The Filipino Story” and “The booming street art scene: Filipino Street Art Project,” among others.

One of the pivotal moments in local history is the Battle of Bataan in 1942, which represented the Japanese invasion of the Philippine islands during World War II. This online collection features more than 100 photographs that capture soldiers in action including the arrival of General MacArthur and the famed Bataan Death March. Today, Filipinos commemorate this historical moment on Araw ng Kagitingan every April 9.

Apart from the Battle of Bataan, the Philippines has endured numerous trials and hardships that shaped the society today. This collection from Ayala Museum and Singapore National Heritage Board includes artworks that depict past events to showcase how much the country has been through. Among those in the collection are the Proclamation of Independence in Cavite, the Japanese Occupation in Manila, and the Return of General MacArthur.

Organized by non-profit group Center for Art, New Ventures, and Sustainable Development (CANVAS), the online exhibit “Looking for Juan: Karapatan: Artists Stand for Human Rights” showcases social and cultural relevance and touches on what human rights mean in the country today. All artworks in the collection explore social issues and center on one thought-provoking question: “What does it mean to be human and Filipino?”

Another collection by CANVAS, “Uniquely Pinoy: Only in the Philippines” showcases use of art to reflect the Filipino’s national identity. Over 25 artists participated in the collection and shared their own creative interpretations of the traits, aspirations, activities and symbols that are uniquely Filipino.

Meanwhile, “The booming street art scene: Filipino Street Art Project” is an online exhibit featuring works of creative and empowered young people who are using modern art to communicate universal issues and inspire change in the streets of Manila. Among their works are guerilla art, mural paintings, wall graffiti and even decals and stickers on the popular jeepneys.

