Google launches digital 'Visita Iglesia' for Holy Week 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Since Luzon is still under enhanced community quarantine due to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, this Holy Week, people can virtually visit historical churches from the safety of their own homes through Google Maps.

Google Maps offers a virtual tour of local churches this Holy Week through the feature Street View, which provides a 360-degree view of destinations so users can explore churches as if they are there.

To use, simply open the app on the web, type in a destination, and drag the Pegman located at the bottom right of the screen to a specific area on the map. For mobile, just input the destination and tap on a place marker.

San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Our Lady of the Abandoned Parish in Sta. Ana, Manila; Daraga Church in Albay; The Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Concepcion in Manila; St. James The Apostle Parish in Pampanga; Saint Gregory The Great Parish Church in Majayjay; Basílica Menor del Santo Niño in Cebu; and San Pedro Cathedral in Davao are just some of the churches that can be virtually explored.

Discover and explore more collections from across the world in the Street View Gallery. Access Google Maps on the web or download the app now and get started on your virtual adventure.

