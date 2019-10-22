WATCH: Filipiniana outfits made from upcycled materials

MANILA, Philippines — A historic fashion school in Makati City recently staged an exhibit of students' works featuring Filipiniana costumes rendered or adorned using upcycled materials.

From discarded clothing labels to recycled ropes, can openers used as beads and serger machine wastes, students of Slim's Fashion and Arts School recently explored the art of taking something with little or no value and giving it new life through the exhibit "Alchemy."

The works, displayed early this month in SM Megamall Fashion Hall, coincides with the anniversary of the school, which was founded by legendary Filipina fashion designer Salvacion Lim Higgins and has been the breeding ground of some of the country's top international designers like Michael Cinco, Ezra Santos, Oskar Peralta, Albert Andrada, Cesar Gaupo, Dom Martin "Gang" Gomez, Oliver Tolentino, Edward Teng, Jaz Cerezo and Martin Bautista, to name a few. — Video and editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.