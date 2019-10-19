CITEM: E-tailers are the future of Filipino design

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry, through the Center for International Trade and Expositions and Missions (CITEM), has formally opened Manila FAME 70th Edition with the theme “Heritage Reimagined” at the World Trade Center Metro Manila.

Recognized as the home of Filipino creatives and manufacturers, Manila FAME is the Philippines’ premier sourcing destination for high-quality artisanal products. The show serves as the cultivating ground and springboard for innovative, top-of-the-line Philippine products and the gateway for designers to break through key international markets.

According to CITEM Executive Director Pauline Suaco-Juan, if the Philippines cannot compete with China in terms of manufacturing capacity, Filipinos can compete in terms of design since almost every country has a Filipino designer.

“But we can't sell just one company. It has to be as one team, team Philippines,” said Juan during the exhibition’s recent launch. The exhibition runs until today.

“Our mission with Manila FAME for the last 70 years is to create one brand and a design community for Philippines,” added Juan, who believes that the future of Filipino design lies on e-tailers or online sellers because they can easily reach a global market.

Together with over 300 home and lifestyle brands, legacy exhibitors such as Shell Arts (houseware), Cyprea International (fashion), JB Woodcraft (furniture), Acento (lamps and lighting), Larone Crafts (fashion) and S.C. Vizcarra (fashion) are there to showcase their collections at the show.

Moreover, the edition underscores four main features aimed to bring to the forefront exquisite and world-renowned artistry in product design, and mastery over raw materials and unique quality.

The flagship show feature is the Design Commune, a merchandise development program and curated exhibition space.

Other returning show features are the Artisans Village, which highlights regional distinctive products from Antique and Marawi, and the Fashion E-Tailers that showcases both classic and current styles from emergent online fashion retailers.

The show also presents an Eco-Lifestyle Pavilion that houses goods inspired by the country’s rich biodiversity.