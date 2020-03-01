Skin & hair care must-haves!

Here in Uptown/Downtown, we believe that you do not have to spend exorbitant sums of money in order to achieve the best skin and hair care possible. This week, we are sharing a few cost-friendly but highly effective products that will make you achieve your hair and skin beauty goals!

Mumuso Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid works by reducing the appearance of wrinkles, relieves skin redness and acts as an effective humectant. Did we mention that it has the ability to replenish an incredible amount of moisture? A single gram of hyaluronic acid can hold up to six liters of water.

Uptown/Downtown recommends applying five drops of Mumuso’s Hyaluronic Acid on newly cleaned, very wet skin (do not bother to towel dry!). Once applied, make sure to layer the acid with a thick layer of scentless face lotion (we like Cerave or Cetaphil facial moisturizers).

L’Oréal Magic Retouch

Have a few seconds to spare? L’Oréal’s Magic Retouch can make your hair go from sparse to spectacular in a flash! Bald spots, gray hair and the like become a thing of the past as this product coats the strands and scalp with a very natural toned cast that stays in place until your next shampoo.

Biore UV Anti-Pollution Body Care Serum

We know that this very affordable product has been mentioned in past reviews — and for a very good reason! This Japanese sunscreen effectively protects your skin from both harmful UVA and UVB rays. The sunblock’s Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine (a.k.a. Tinosorb S), is reportedly one of the most effective sunscreen agents in the world today. This ingredient is far superior to many Western brands as it is more photo stable than the ubiquitous Avobenzone that is used in most US-based sunscreen products.

Snoe Beauty Hair Heroes with Intense Argan Oil

How can you not love a product that multi-tasks the way this product does? Snoe Beauty’s Hair Heroes with Intense Argan Oil works both as a rinse-off and leave-on conditioner, a deep treatment mask (leave on for 15-20 minutes), a hair-detangler, frizz controller and a strand protectant from heating appliances. Nuff said!

Be Organic Shea Butter Lotion

Shea butter is a powerful skin moisturizer — perfect for dry, crepey and aging skin. This product not only is shea butter rich but also adds another effective moisturizing agent, cocoa butter, to the mix. This lotion promises to not only moisturize but also soothes eczema-prone skin, nourishes and brightens the complexion, is lightweight and non-greasy.

Stylex Hair Polish

Stylex Hair Polish is as cheap as chips and yet does the job of many high-end hair-taming products. The cream tames frizzy and flyaway-prone hair in seconds and leaves your strands with a silky shiny finish without feeling sticky or heavy. This product is available in different container sizes, including a small carry-on tube that is perfect for traveling or popping in your purse for at-office touch ups.

Human Nature Naturally Smoothing Hair Serum

This product appeals to those who are into organic, natural living. This leave-on hair taming serum is silicone-free and claims to not only calm down flyaway hair but also protects hair from heat and pollution. This hair serum uses a mix of soybean, broccoli, sunflower and avocado oils to give tresses a natural gloss and shine.

Human Nature Natural Conditioner

A favorite of many Filipinas, this conditioner uses avocado oil and virgin coconut oil to deliver both deep conditioning and ultra-shine to your hair. As with all Human Nature products, this conditioner does not use any silicone ingredients and is both paraben- and synthetic fragrance-free. Aloe vera is added for scalp conditioning and soothing.

Vitress Hair Freshener

Taking the MRT? Jeep? Bus? Trekking along Manila’s streets? There is no doubt that all these activities (coupled with sweat) can leave your hair stressed and pungent. Enter Vitress Hair Freshener, which eliminates unwanted odor in your hair, deposits a lovely fragrance and leaves your hair soft and shiny without weighing it down or leaving unwanted grease.

Celeteque Dermoscience Hydration Light Facial Cream with SPF30

This delightful product works both as a moisturizer and as a competent sunblock. This facial cream contains both Octocrylene and Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, which block both UVA and UVB rays. Also added in the ingredient mix is Aquaxyl, which helps reinforce the skin barrier by limiting the water loss and keeping all layers hydrated and moisturized.

The facial cream should be applied 30 minutes before sun exposure and can be used under makeup. As this product contains Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, we suggest reapplying the cream every three hours to maintain sun protection.