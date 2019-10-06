ALLURE
Wooden shoulder bag by Charming Baldemor, blazer by Wear Your Culture, inner blouse by John Paras, earrings by Campos Jewelry and bracelet by Ann Ong.
Fora by FilipinaZ
Joanne Zapanta-Andrada (The Philippine Star) - October 6, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — It’s that time of year again that you may start hearing holiday songs over the airwaves, struggling with traffic jams and dealing with season-ender sales as the “ber” months are upon us. All those things make it the best time to explore fairs over stopping at every point of interest, just to shop.

Up until a few years ago, the only way to get your hands on lovely handmade goods by artists and unique community-based products was through bazaars, obscure online shops, or through some far-flung specialty stores. Now, in this digital age, where both international buyers and the local market are shifting their attention mainly online, how do such market fairs remain relevant? Simply by creating awareness that every single ware one may find has a deeper story to tell.

Brace yourself for Fora by FilipinaZ, a truly unique fair for a cause, which will be held at The Fifth at Rockwell events hall, Power Plant Mall, Rockwell, Makati City. It is organized by the Zonta Club of Makati and Environs (ZCME) to mark Zonta International’s 100th anniversary.

Born out of the FilipinaZ brand of shopping-for-a-cause bazaars, organized through these many years to raise money for the many significant projects of the club, Fora by FilipinaZ — with its brand-new identity — will bring the fair concept to a whole new level. Its core drive is to encourage, embrace and espouse contemporary conscious consumption. The fair will be held at a thousand-square-meter exhibition area that will be categorically zoned and transformed to create “the” Fora by FilipinaZ experience, showcasing over 100 merchants and exhibitors from the three markets namely art, design and fashion.

On Oct. 11 to 13, exciting collaborations with Juvenal Sanso, Kenneth Cobonpue and Ben Farrales will be unveiled. See emerging artists, makers and creators from the FilipinaZ Artists collective, designers hailing from three of the most notable fashion schools in the country (Institute of Creative Entrepreneurship-Fashion Arts Design, Fashion Institute of the Philippines and SoFA), and new and exciting home and lifestyle shops within a stylish collective market.

Pop-up bars and restaurants will be an interesting stop in between purchases so visitors should be ready to spend an entire weekend as they are influenced to see, buy and help with every purchase.

The fair will be the leading source for every element of today’s exciting and fulfilling lifestyle with carefully curated artworks and high-quality crafted fashion and lifestyle items. So, whether you’re hunting for one-of-a-kind fashion item, serious art piece exploration, or just to see the many thrilling installations and variety of merchandise, Fora by FilipinaZ is a market fair that you can definitely not afford to miss! *

(For more information and updates, visit www.facebook.com/iamfilipinaz and @iamfilipinaz on Instagram.)

