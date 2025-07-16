An Orchard of Summer Dreams

At the launch: Rustan Commercial Corporation’s (RCC) Ann Co, Diptyque education officer Patch Mariano, RCC head of marketing Jackie Avecilla, merchandising assistant Ciara Bachmann, and merchandise manager, beauty lifestyle Jennifer Agcaoili

Shangri-La The Fort, Manila’s Samba restaurant was transformed into an “Orchard of Summer Dreams” for the launch of Diptyque’s new collection that’s sure to enhance the art of summertime living. It’s summer, after all, on the other side of the world.

And nothing says summer like the flavor and aroma of lemons. You’d find them scattered on tables, on crates, or infused in water, even hand-painted onto gorgeous bag tags given as souvenirs for guests.

The Summer Essentials gift set features 10 emblematic creations for body and home, offering a great opportunity to prolong or anticipate the delights of summertime.

Garden of dreams

The garden holds a very special place in the Diptyque universe. From its inception, the maison has been drawing on landscape and botanical art for its creations.

“Welcome to Diptyque’s own version of summer,” says Jennifer “Jenny” Agcaoili, merchandise manager. “This year, Diptyque collaborated with Marie-Victoire de Bascher whose hand-drawn illustrations capture the garden in full bloom — vibrant and spontaneous.”

Expressive and organic, the lines of Bascher’s illustrations depict the luminous, sparkling energy of summer.

Ilio is inspired by long summer days spent in the sea and sun. The floral and fruity scent layers have fresh notes of prickly pear.

The scents of summer

From the citrus-bright L’Eau des Hespérides Eau de Toilette to the mint-infused lip oil, the refreshing Ilio and the limited-edition Philosykos Hair Mists down to the Vinaigre de Toilette, each creation brought the French countryside to life: playful, poetic, and bursting with fruit-forward freshness.

Diptyque had me at Ilio, a limited-edition fragrance that many of us look forward to come summertime. It is inspired by the fruity, juicy notes of prickly pear, an iconic Mediterrean fruit.

“The good news is, Ilio is now part of the catalog collection. Meaning, it’s available year-round,” adds Jennifer as she gently spritzed the Ilio Hair Mist on my hair. Mild and fruity, the mist is enriched with camelia oil that nourishes and protects the hair.

If you want that fresh, green leaves scent, try the Phylosikos Hair Mist. Also enriched with camelia oil, it envelops the hair in a delicately perfumed veil.

But if you want a little bit of everything, gift yourself with the Summer Essentials gift set which features 10 emblematic creations for the body and home. Presented in a reusable case, the set lets you prolong or anticipate the delights of summertime in rainy Manille.

Set in a charming, garden-inspired setting, the event celebrated the joys of summer through a sensory escape filled with radiant citrus, delicate florals, and aromatic herbs

Diptyque also launched its new beauty gestures, a selection of new care products created to add pizzazz to your summer rituals.

There’s the Lip Oil, developed in collaboration with Susanne Kaufmann. It combines nourishing plant oils with a fresh, minty scent tinged with lemon.

Another unique gesture in the collection is the Perfumed Shampoo with radiant notes of bergamot, green tangerine and honey of neroli, which enhances the hair and leaves behind a delicate scent.

The Citronelle & Géranium (Lemongrass & Geranium) Summer Body Spray offers the same freshness.

“Like every Diptyque creation, the “Orchard of Summer Dreams” collection blends art, innovation, crafting fragrances and objects that are timeless and elegant,” enthuses Jenny.

Indeed, It offers a multi-sensory experience where scent, sight and story come together in perfect harmony.

Diptyque is available at Diptyque boutique in Greenbelt 5 and at Rustan's The Beauty Source.