That Hermès touch in Shanghai: Impeccable details and craftsmanship

SHANGHAI — It’s called the Second Chapter for a reason. The sophisticated woman — “who has everything she needs” — depicted in Hermès’ fall/winter 2025 Chapter 1 show in Paris has evolved into a cosmopolitan explorer in the second installation, which was unveiled on June 13 in Shanghai.

Inside the modular structure — in Hermès’ signature orange hue — on the banks of the North Bund Bay where the show was held, the translucent, sculptural floor-to-ceiling shutters rotated in sync as soon as the models took over the runway, revealing Lujiazui’s dazzling skyline.

These the Hermès handbags stole the show.

Accessorize!

Trends may come and go, but the mini Kelly is here to stay. In Chapter Two, the cosmopolitan explorer was brilliantly accessorized. With shortened crossbody strap, the limited-edition black calf box leather Clouté Mini Kelly was worn high on the torso, giving the “it’ bag a playful and new life. Others wore the mini Kellys around the waist, doubling as a belt bag. Larger Kellys were nonchalantly slung over the shoulder. There was an abundance of other rare and beautiful Hermès’ bags that day not only on the runway but in the arms of local celebrities, the maison’s loyal clients, and tastemakers from around the globe.

Also spotted were horseshoe earrings, scarf rings, metallic arm cuffs that nearly covered the model’s forearms, embellished riding boots, even a glittering pair of boots, which refracted the glow of Shanghai’s futuristic North Bund Bay.

At the heart of the collection lies the braid, an enduring symbol of the maison.

The Daily Braid

Designed by Hermès’ artistic director Nadège Vanhée, the Second Chapter is all about layering, impeccable detailing, exquisite craftsmanship and color play.

Key pieces include sensuous knits layered over bomber jackets and leather vests; silk scarves styled as ear warmers over baseball caps and headphones; reversible quilted or shearling jackets under sharp trenches; pencil skirts layered over windbreakers; and puffer jackets with leather collar braiding.

Modular configurations allow clothes to adapt to the movement of everyday life — with a fold, a turn, a zip. Building on the house’s elemental equestrian blanket, poncho sweaters and coats are reimagined in double-faced cashmere, at times lined with Dressage Tressage panels that may be removed, depending on the occasion or climate.

Some looks are belted for structure, while others flow, open and relaxed for that effortlessly chic Parisian vibe.

At the heart of the collection lie the plaits, a maison signature, symbolizing “connection and continuity across cultures.” You’ll find them stitched on the collars of the leather jackets and the newest Kelly on the block: the Kelly Sellier Sogueira. Almost everyone at the resee took a photo with this arm candy as part of their OOTD.

Crafted from glossy Black Box calfskin, it features White Sogueira braiding. This impeccable detail reflects Hermès’ ties on the riding world.

The Second Chapter features autumnal shades of warm reds, fiery orange, clay white, and lavender.

The Colors of Autumn

Compared to Chapter One’s refined color palette — dominated by a range of blacks, browns and grays — the second installation featured autumnal shades of warm reds, fiery orange, clay white, and lavender. Though it was hot humid in Shanghai that Friday night, there was a certain coolness in the air as the models glided on the runway in Nadège Vanhée’s fall-winter collection.

* * *

In the Philippines, the Hermès store is located in Greenbelt 3, Ayala Center, Makati City.