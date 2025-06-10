'Be factual': Korina Sanchez calls fake news 'bothersome'

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez lamented the emergence of "fake news" and implored the public to be more vigilant in verifying sources.

In an interview with the media representatives at her Quezon City home with former senator Mar Roxas, Sanchez said people today need to verify news first before believing it.

"Ngayon, ang problema, 'yung mga bata ngayon, hindi namulat sa ganoon," Sanchez continued. "Tulad namin, 'yung mga 40 and above, or 45 and above, na nasanay na ang sources ay dyaryo, radyo, at saka TV. Ngayon, ang dami ng sources."

Sanchez added that sources are "bothersome" when they are merely lies or simply made up, "[It's] presented as fact when it is unchecked information, unverified. Or it is [an] opinion passed on as fact."

She then said that the public need to seek reputable sources for truth.

"If you're choosing between a clear evil and a clear good, wouldn't you side with the good? Facts are facts and you cannot change the facts," the journalist said.

"You can interpret them, you can angle them, but facts are facts. So at the very least, be factual, and get all the facts straight," Sanchez ended.

RELATED: Korina Sanchez wants children Pepe and Pilar to be proud of her work