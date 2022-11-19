Korina Sanchez wants children Pepe and Pilar to be proud of her work

Korina, whose upcoming show TikTalks will premiere on Dec. 3 over OnePH Cignal Channel 1 and TV5, has been in the industry for decades now and yet her enthusiasm and work ethics remain the same like when she just started. What keeps her going is she wants her children Pepe and Pilar to be proud of her body.

Yes, they are here to stay and they are ever-evolving. Those are the makings of an icon. Although, one of them is Korina Sanchez, who doesn’t want to be called an icon.

“It’s dating me.” That’s what she uttered during the media conference of her latest talk show, TikTalks, which will air on OnePH Cignal Channel 1 and TV5 starting Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

TikTalks is just one of the many programs Korina is busy doing nowadays both on TV and online. It is just impressive and borderline mind-boggling how Korina has been in the industry for decades now, and yet her enthusiasm and work ethics remain the same like when she just started out in the industry.

It was revealed that one of her reasons is, Korina wants her children Pepe and Pilar to be proud of her body of work when they grow up, and that keeps her going.

Besides looking youthful on the outside, Korina said that this is her beauty secret.

“I take extra care of my mental health. I make sure I am always fine and happy,” she said.

Since the ‘80s and pre-social media, Korina claimed that she has already experienced bashing. “Ay grabe rin noon!” she exclaimed. But until now, Korina still experiences bashing on social media and she claps back when warranted.

“You know, it also gives empowerment to the followers reading it na you can’t be bullied or you stand up to bullies! Plus, dumadami rin followers mo! Hahaha,” she shared.

That was a valid point. We are used to watching Korina go solo in her shows, where she interviews interesting subjects, but in TikTalks, which was more than a year in the making, she will be with “unlikely” co-hosts. Why unlikely? Besides LGBTQIA+ advocate G3 San Diego and Pat-P Daza, it will have stand-up comedian Alex Calleja and actress and diva Kakai Bautista in the mix to make it pleasantly surprising.

In the show, they talk about things that are trending and about to trend. The group is not afraid to talk about taboo topics and is not afraid to offend anyone to prove a point. Korina explained that the audience will be taught to listen and not be onion-skinned.

NEWS5'S FACEBOOK PAGE Korina with co-hosts Alex Calleja, G3 San Diego, Pat-P Daza and Kakai Bautista during the presscon hosted by this columnist.

“Well, you still have to be sensitive to the sensitivities of people. Iba-iba rin ang radar namin diyan,” she said. “I respect somebody, who is more careful than I am in the same way that he or she is not as sensitive as I am. Kapag ikaw ay may opinyon, kailangan hindi ka balat sibuyas kasi kailangan asahan mo na may opinyon sa opinyon mo. I try to base my opinions on facts and fact-checking, and that is something that is in my training.”

Even though she has been around for 25 years of primetime hard news, Korina is still being strongly pursued by different networks. The broadcaster has programs airing in two different networks now and her YouTube channel has close to 600,000 subscribers.

The broadcaster shares with yours truly how she keeps herself looking and feeling young

She is a welcome addition to the pool of vloggers given her high standards in production and she is not stopping anytime soon. Korina brings her camera team with her in such events that demand it and whips up broadcast-worthy vlogs that are premiered online.

She admitted, “Late na ako nag-masters and it was a communication’s masteral course, so pinag-uusapan na diyan ang social media. Supposedly, the forthcoming demise of newspaper and television at some point and I don’t want to say hindi diyaryo pa rin iyan! That’s what separates the professionals from the wannabes and whatever, and no, no, no, it’s the economy of attention. People make money now out of attention. I could not understand what it is, but lo and behold, it is one of my major sources of income now. Yes, I am one of the latecomers, but when it dawned on me, I completely embraced it.”

To add to this, Korina shared her thoughts on regulating the Internet. “I just don’t agree how it’s used by some people, but I do understand this kind of democracy kind of feeds on that monster. And I do believe in some form of regulation because as I said, an utterance can ruin a life, a business, a family. So in that sense, it’s inhuman and we’re human. We have to be humane,” she concluded.