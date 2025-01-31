Ternocon at its best

Ternocon is the most anticipated fashion event that draws its main inspiration from Philippine design and culture. Thankfully, Ben Chan makes it a point to showcase these with an emphasis on preserving not only our native dress but our music and traditions as well, in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

The recent event, held at the Philippine International Convention Center, brought out the best in Filipiniana finery with an emphasis on the terno worn with a pañuelo for the ladies, bringing memories of our lolas who always wore their ternos in this manner. Otherwise, they felt undressed.

Benny and Suyen Yap, Virgilio and Nenita Lim

It was a beautiful sight to see a number of the ladies, including fashionable Lisa Tinio Bayot, Monique Villonco and her pretty daughter Tere Villonco, wearing the delicate and beautiful baro’t saya of their mothers, Lulu Hidalgo Tinio and Armida Siguion Reyna, respectively.

Whether staying true to the traditional or adding a modern, contemporary twist, the terno is a fashion statement that can stand on its own as it showcases our patrimony.