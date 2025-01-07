12 tips to start 2025 with passion, purpose and positivity

Stepping into 2025, we can all feel a familiar wave of excitement and hope. Welcoming a new year always feels invigorating. To us, it’s like a blank slate filled with endless possibilities. Yet, as we turn the page to new opportunities and milestones, it’s just as important to pause and reflect on the journey we’ve taken so far.

This past year has been a series of wins, lessons, and challenges. It’s important to embrace both the highs and the lows to remind us of our resilience and our growth. It’s through this reflection that we can find the strength to move forward with the same passion and purpose. For me, the lessons of 2024 have been a grounding feeling. It’s a reminder that every experience, whether triumphant or trying, gives us what we need for the year ahead.

Above all, I’ve learned the importance of believing – in ourselves, in God, and in the people He places in our lives. Sometimes the answers to our prayers do not come as grand gestures. Sometimes, they are the quiet and thoughtful actions of others: family, friends, or mentors. It is as if they are God’s instruments that serve us, guide us, and support us, reminding us that we are never alone in our journey.

Grateful to stand alongside my fellow anchors at DWPM Radyo 630 Teleradyo Serbisyo (formerly ABS-CBN DZMM). Through my Teleradyo show, “Ang Tinig ‘Nyo,” and my other multiplatform content, I’m grateful to be able to do my share in uplifting lives.

At the same time, we must also believe in our role as instruments of service to our loved ones and communities. Trust that wherever we are right now is exactly where we need to be and that we are equipped to face what lies ahead.

As a media veteran juggling roles as a producer, broadcaster, journalist, advocate and more, the wins I’ve celebrated this year have been affirmations that my heart is still in the right place. Whether championing advocacies in health and wellness, women and children’s rights, or quality education, I have found that my passion is yet to waver in the work that I do. I hope you too can find that fire within, a passion that fuels you as we step into a new chapter.

A year of growth and purpose

The year 2024 also brought opportunities to shape the future. One such milestone was being tapped by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to join its Technical Panel for Broadcasting, Communication, and Journalism (TPBCJ). It’s a commitment that requires time and effort but holds the promise of empowering the next generation of media practitioners.

It’s moments like these that remind me how interconnected our actions are with the lives of others. The work we do today lays the foundation for future successes not just ours, but those of the people and communities we touch along the way.

I feel blessed that my coverages continue to let me share the stories of our kababayans, with each story reaffirming my unwavering passion for my work.

There is also a feeling of pride in the fact that, while I was doing my best to make the most of every career opportunity that came my way, my personal goal of being more consistent in finding quality time with my family was reached and fulfilled. When we talk about growth, I hope we do not stop at achieving more in our jobs and projects. Working to nourish our relationships with our family and all our loved ones is always a worthy task to complete as well.

With 2025 on the horizon, I’m committed to moving forward with mindfulness, balance, and purpose. I’d like to share 12 simple yet powerful tips that have guided me, and I hope they inspire you to approach the coming months with intention and positivity. You can add them to your New Year’s resolution, or simply do your best to remember them whenever the situation calls for it.

To nurture the soul

1. Practice daily gratitude: take a moment each day to count your blessings. Gratitude transforms our perspectives and invites joy.

2. Spend quiet time with yourself: whether through prayer, meditation, or quiet reflection, reconnecting with your inner self fosters clarity and peace.

3. Give back: Acts of kindness, big or small, enrich the soul. Volunteer, mentor, or simply lend a listening ear to someone in need.

Thrilled to be a co-founder of our start-up –-- my second family --- as we gear up and transform content and public service through technology in 2025.

To find fulfillment beyond the paycheck

4. Set meaningful goals: align your goals with your values and passions. Break them into actionable steps to stay motivated.

5. Learn something new: growth happens when we step outside our comfort zones. Enroll in a class, pick up a new skill, or explore unfamiliar territory!

6. Surround yourself with inspiration: find your place among people who inspire and challenge you. Seek relationships that help you grow personally, and professionally.

To nurture families and create lasting connections

7. Prioritize quality time: be present with your loved ones. Disconnect from distractions and truly engage in meaningful moments.

8. Communicate with kindness: clear and compassionate communication strengthens bonds. Express appreciation and resolve conflicts with grace.

9. Try new traditions: build memories through new family or friendship rituals. Even the simplest acts can create lasting connections.

To cultivate a growth mindset

10. Embrace failures as lessons: let’s look at setbacks as stepping stones. Every stumble is an opportunity to learn and grow.

11. Challenge negative self-talk: be kind to yourself! Replace doubt with affirmations and recognize your strengths.

12. Celebrate progress, not perfection: Focus on the journey. Every step forward, no matter how small, is a reason to celebrate.

Traveling with family creates memories that last a lifetime. It's not about the grand destinations, but the simple moments we share—laughter, discoveries, and connections that strengthen our bonds.

As we embrace 2025, let’s take a moment to reflect on what lessons from 2024 should we carry forward. Start thinking now on how you could prioritize your own well-being and growth this year, and who are the people that you want to invest more time and love in?

I hope you also feel safe within God’s guidance, and with the support of those around us, who make us feel that anything is possible. The new year is not just a continuation of the old! It’s a fresh chapter waiting to be written. Let’s approach it with hope, gratitude, and intention. Let’s make 2025 our most fulfilling year yet.

Happy New Year, everyone!! Let’s make it a year to remember together!

