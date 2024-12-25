Avoid holiday traffic: Why working from home is ideal this Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — In terms of spreading holiday cheer and the spirit of love and giving, Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, indeed, but when it comes to traffic, the season of Christmas is the worst.

As soon as the Halloween decorations are put down and the glittering gold, silver, red and green of the yuletide season start taking their place in commercial establishments, traffic starts building up everywhere in the metro. And as soon as December hits, vehicles start crawling, not running, at an agonizing turtle pace.

Driving or commuting to work therefore becomes a grueling form of human labor and a test of character and patience. Taking long hours to reach your office and then a similarly long time to get home afterwards, you start wondering why you are actually doing it.

And you are right — you do not have to be doing it. You can work from home, save all those hours spent on the road, spare yourself from the frustration that comes with having to deal with traffic, and actually work more efficiently.

Working from home isn’t just a convenient option in the face of bad infrastructure. It’s been shown to increase productivity, reduce stress, and, on your employer’s end, cut costs on electricity and utilities. What makes it an even more attractive option is that you now live in a world where working from home is a more viable prospect than ever. With all the gadgets and digital networks, such as Viber, that you need to stay connected and submit projects and reports with just a click of your finger, you can do your job with efficiency, bypassing the terrors of "Carmageddon."

With the messaging app alone, you can accomplish a lot, as its global user base gives you access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with your favorite brands and celebrities.

This early, if your boss hasn’t taken the initiative yet, seek the opportunity to ask him (or her) about the possibility of a Work from Home (WFH) arrangement for this Christmas season. With proper discussion, your boss will see that it is a win-win situation and actually consider it. Increased productivity is key to a “yes” answer.

Here are some of the ways you can use Viber for a nice, stress-free work from home day:

1. Gather your workmates with a quick group call.

When you need to get everyone’s thoughts in one go, get everyone on a group call. This will resolve the matter in the quickest way possible. Everyone can bounce off each other’s opinions and agreements can be settled on. It’s just like calling a meeting in the office. Plus, group calls are completely free, so you can make as many as you need to.

2. Send big files.

Oftentimes, sending files on other messaging apps will reduce quality and lessen file size. On the app, you can send large files in their original format. Drop a document, image, or video to your work chat, and your coworkers will be able to download it in its intended quality.

3. Stay in sync across all devices.

Whether you’re using Viber on your phone or on desktop, all your messages are synced instantly. This means that you can switch devices seamlessly, and there are no gaps in communication.

For example, if you’re on your phone and someone sends you a file, you’d rather open on desktop, all you need to do is log in on your computer and download it from there. Additionally, if you’re working on desktop and need to run a quick errand, take the conversation with you on mobile. It is seamless and efficient.

This Christmas, save yourself from the headache of traffic and work out of the office — stay at home or in a nearby coffee shop, if you need to. You might even get more work done than usual!

