Rustan’s is getting younger, but Anton Huang says it’s making him older

(From left front) Anton Huang, Lizzie Zobel, Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco, Marilou Pineda and Donnie Tantoco; (from left middle) Happy O. Tiu, Nikki Huang, Marga Nograles and MJ Tantoco; (from left back) Dino Pineda and Hayden Kho

Have you noticed the new, modern gift wrappers of Rustan’s?

Of course, the traditional design, which had been the mark of a prestigious gift for decades, has become an iconic symbol of the store.

But Rustan’s, which was founded in 1952, seems to be getting a vibe for new things under Rustan’s and SSI president and CEO Anton Huang.

Victor, Stephanie and Alessandra Basa

“Rustan’s is getting younger,” we told Anton. “But it’s making me older,” Anton laughed. For the recent magical Christmas event, Anton was hands-on, checking the preparations the night before, staying until 5.a.m.!

The store’s transformation into a dazzling Christmas wonderland — from vintage colorful cars festooned with gigantic Santas and twinkling winter bears and reindeer-brought smiles to guests.The event was a celebration combining festive cheer with an unforgettable shopping experience, giving the guests more reason to celebrate. Each corner of the store was meticulously decorated, creating an ambiance for guests to wander and soak in the festive atmosphere.

Jomari Angeles, Sophia Padre, Keona Lozada and John Deseo with Mrs. Claus

Excited shoppers filled the aisles, many of whom were eager to take advantage of special discounts offered throughout the event. The buzz of enthusiasm was palpable as friends bumped into each other, exchanging holiday wishes and discussing their Christmas plans. The atmosphere was alive with laughter and joy, embodying the true spirit of the season.

Pundaquit Virtuosi Orchestra regales Rustan’s shoppers with bouncy Christmas carols

Various bands and choirs performed on different floors, filling the air with harmonious melodies and holiday classics. The sound of carols and cheerful tunes blended seamlessly with the clinking of glasses and chatter, creating a joyful soundtrack to the evening.

Amid such cheery atmosphere, Anton pondered for a moment and said: “I miss my mom (Nedy Tantoco). How I wish she were here to celebrate Christmas with us.”