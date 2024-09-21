Wilcon Depot launches ‘Do It with Wilcon’ book

(From left) RJ Ledesma, Do It with Wilcon: Modern Living book collaborators Tessa Mangahas, fashion designer Puey Quiñones and architect Cathy Saldaña; Wilcon Depot SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong and EVP and CPO Careen Belo; Do It with Wilcon: Modern Living book collaborators architect Manny Samson, Michelle Concepcion-Reyes, and iDR. Joanne Guevarra

Forefront retail giant Wilcon Depot, under the brilliant leadership of founder and chairman emeritus William Belo, alongside president and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, and EVP and CPO Careen Belo, recently unveiled its much-anticipated Do It with Wilcon: Modern Living book at the Ayala Museum in Makati City. The noteworthy event, marked by an exclusive museum tour and inspiring speeches, highlighted the company’s commitment to excellence in home improvement and design.

(Seated) Royal Pineda+’s Roslu Von Kauffmann with architect Onet Coronel and (standing) Royal Pineda+’s Angel France Aguinaldo and architect Abigail Besas with MMPI Corp. CEO Marnie Manicad and Alagang Wilcon Season 1 collaborator and Royal Pineda+ principal architect Royal Pineda

Featuring insights from leading professionals, this beautifully crafted book is an essential guide for anyone passionate about transforming spaces. With a ceremonial toast and a lively photo signing session, the evening was a memorable milestone for Wilcon as it continues to celebrate creativity, quality, and innovation as well as inspire and empower Filipino builders.

Aiza Diuco-Sun, Carolyn Tan, and your columnist

A glamorous evening with Carolyn and Aiza

The elegant duo of Carolyn Tan and Aiza Diuco-Sun hosted a delightful dinner at the chic China Blue by Jereme Leung restaurant in Conrad Manila, Pasay City, where a select group of friends gathered for an evening of exquisite cuisine and warm company.

Leading the celebrations, the night’s gracious hosts were captured in a stunning moment alongside your columnist, perfectly encapsulating the fun, sophistication, and charm of the occasion.

