Catriona Gray loses passport, belongings in London car robbery

Catriona Gray was robbed while on a trip around the United Kingdom

CALAMBA, Laguna — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray lamented the robbery of her family's belongings while on a trip in the United Kingdom.

The beauty queen went around England and Scotland with her parents for a special trip for her father Ian, who grew up in Scotland before immigrating to Australia.

In an Instagram story, Catriona shared a photo of a vehicle with its rear window smashed.

"Robbed in the middle of London, while stopping for lunch on the way to the airport. Our passports and belongings — gone. Traumatized," Gray said.

It was Catriona's first time in Scotland and Ian's first time since leaving back in 1952 at age seven.

Among the places the Grays visited were Castle Combe in Wiltshire, Shambles in York, the Scottish capital Edinburgh, and Fraserburgh, Ian's birth town.

