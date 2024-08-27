Jennifer Lopez requests name change after Ben Affleck divorce

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez filed a request to restore her former name following her divorce with actor Ben Affleck.

Lopez filed for divorce last week after two years of marriage, having first dated over two decades ago before having relationships of their own then getting back together in 2021.

Lopez submitted documents to a court asking her name be legally reverted to Jennifer Lynn Lopez from Jennifer Lynn Affleck, mentioning "irreconcilable differences" as the reason she and Affleck broke up.

The singer-actress also wrote that she did not want either individual to be awarded spousal support or alimony and separated their properties but will need verification from her and Affleck.

When the former couple married twice in 2022, one in Las Vegas and another in Affleck's Georgia house, they did not have a prenuptial agreement.

No matter what surname she ends up with, she'll always be Jenny from the Block.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez files to divorce Ben Affleck — US media