Health And Family

Shiloh Jolie, daughter of Angelina and Brad, officially drops Pitt name

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 5:10pm
Shiloh Jolie, daughter of Angelina and Brad, officially drops Pitt name
File photo shows Shiloh Jolie at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Paper & Glue: A JR Project' on November 18, 2021
Getty Images via AFP / JC Olivera

MANILA, Philippines — Shiloh Jolie, daughter of former celebrity couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially dropped the "Pitt" surname.

The Hollywood Reporter published in its report that a Los Angeles court granted the teenager's petition for a name change filed last May. 

After turning 18 last May 27, Shiloh filed a petition to drop the "Pitt" name to a Los Angeles court, following years of squabbles between her parents since their 2016 divorce filing. The ex-couple's divorce took three years to finalize.

According to media outlets at the time, Shiloh hired a lawyer with her own money to represent her.

When Brad heard of Shiloh's intentions, he admitted to being "upset" about the change. "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them," a source told People magazine.

Earlier this week, a judge passed a ruling confirming that the teenager's name would go from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

Two kids that Brad and Angelina adopted, Zahara and Maddox, reportedly no longer use the Pitt name, while Shiloh's younger sister, Vivienne, used Jolie while working on the Angelina-produced Broadway musical "The Outsiders" as a personal assistant.

Angelina also dropped her original surname in 2002. She was estranged from her father and fellow actor Jon Voight. They have have since reconciled.

ANGELINA JOLIE

BRAD PITT

SHILOH
