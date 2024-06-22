June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month: History, meaning explained

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community participate in a colorful parade in celebration of Pride Month in Biñan, Laguna on June 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — June is Pride Month in many parts of the world, including the Philippines, and it is time to celebrate and recognize the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community.

Why is the LGBTQ+ Pride Month being held in June?

It is to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which took place in June and was the tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. It took place on June 28, 1969, when the police raided Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York’s Greenwich Village.

This time, instead of responding with compliance to the police directions, the crowd decided to fight back and a series of spontaneous riots and protests occurred. The gay rights movement was born, and it completely changed the way people looked at the LGBTQ+ community forever.

Initially, the last Sunday of June was celebrated as Gay Pride Day, but through the years the day-long "holiday" extended to a month-long series of festivities, which include gay parades, workshops and concerts.

Now, it is official. The whole month of June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and the community takes this time to remember members who have been victims of hate crimes, bask in the achievements of other members of the community, and celebrate their own uniqueness as individuals.

Gay parades serve as their venue for self-expression; workshops and symposia as ways of sharing themselves and their talents, and parties as the chance to mingle and get to know other people better.

A lot of LGBTQ+-related activities are happening during Pride Month. Now, the positive shines through, as the community proudly weaves its rainbow colors.

