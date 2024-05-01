Ara Mina supports husband's new '100% Filipino' ride-hailing app

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ara Mina gives her full support to husband Dave Almarinez, who recently launched the new ride-hailing app PeekUp.

During the press conference in SM Megamall, Dave said that he and his actress wife support each other's careers.

“Kabahagi lahat ng ginagawa ko ay si Ara. Super supportive ako sa lahat ng ginagawa ni Ara, sa passion niya sa showbiz. Nag-e-enjoy kami sa ginagawa namin,” he said.

"Nong aking pinakasalan si Ara, tinanggap ko yung showbiz career niya. Sabi nga nila, 'Happy wife, happy life,'" he added.

Dave explained why he ventured into the ride-hailing app.

“Nabuo ang PeekUp kasi kailangan ng mga Pilipino ng magandang services. Kailangan natutuwa ka kasi sulit ‘yung binabayaran mo. It’s about their experience. We’re 100% Filipino. Alam natin kung ano ang gusto ng mga Pilipino,” he said.

Dave also said that the emergence of his new ride-hailing app will offer cheaper fare.

“Ten months in the making, ‘yung development ng app. My partners are in the transport industry. We have to put a new player para may choice kasi we kept on hearing sa passengers na ang ‘mahal naman.’ To solve those problems, we built this company. Cheaper ang fare,” he said.

“Simple requirements lang tayo. Makakasiguro rin ang passengers sa security, privacy. There’s no added fee at straightforward ang approach. Naisip pa namin na payungan sila at ipagbukas ng pinto — those are the extended services na naisip namin,” he added.

