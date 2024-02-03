18 going on 80

I’ve known Ramon Orlina for 40 years. I met and worked with him on a project in Singapore in the mid-1980s. We were introduced by an associate who had recommended him for the commission, a large-scale sculptural piece to grace a commercial center on Orchard Road. What struck me most from that first meeting was his exuberance and passion for his work, his art, his family, his music (he loves playing the piano), and life in general.

That exuberance was reflected last Saturday when he invited family and friends to his 80th birthday bash at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar Quezon City. The events place, the creation of Jerry Acuzar (now secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development), is as ornate and overflowing with heritage-based architecture and ornamentation as its mother ship in Bataan.

Ningning Orlina, Naesa Orlina-Miso, Fr. Jade Licuanan, Lay Ann Orlina, Ramon Orlina, Fr. Anton Pascual, Michael Orlina, Mari Miso, RJ Miso

This was a perfect setting for Ramon’s shindig. After mass at a Romanesque chapel, whose portal is reminiscent of the Manila Cathedral’s, the party started in the roofed central plaza. The plaza’s space is defined by a half dozen bahay na bato or tsalets in the colonial style. The long buffet around the mini-plaza was sumptuous, a spread of Filipino dishes anchored by lechon, roast calf, and kare-kare. A champagne fountain dripping over Orlina cutlets was the centerpiece. Fantastic!

Ramon’s Malaysian family: (from left) Capt. Yeong KC, Dr. Lee Lee Ping, Betty Lee, Benjamin Lee, Gillian Goh, Jared Lim and Jacqueline Lim

Ramon’s family was present in full force. His side of the Orlina’s and Gahols from Batangas, as well as Lay Ann’s side, the Lees from Malaysia, including Captain Yeong KC, Dr. Lee Ping Ping, Betty Lee, Benjamin Lee, Gillian Goh, Jared and Jaqueline Lim.

Special guests were National Artist for Literature Virgilio Almario with his wife, Lyn Almario, as well as National Artist for Music Fides Cuyugan-Asensio.

Ramon Orlina with National Artist Virgilio Almario

Ramon’s partner in life Lay Ann started the tributes, followed by emotional accolades from this children Ning Ning, Anna, Naesa Orlina-Miso, Michael, his son-in-law RJ Miso and granddaughter Mari.

Ramon’s response was short and sweet. He acknowledged his “…80 years of friends and family who have blessed me with countless moments of joy, friendship, and love …who are here tonight.”

These were his UST college classmates from the 1960s, horse-riding mates (including Penny Velasco-Laperal, who was there in attendance with her husband Oli and her mother), architect friends and colleagues (including Dave and Bessie Rivera, who, along with me, witnessed the romance of Ramon with Lay Ann bloom in Singapore), his fellow artists, art collectors, collaborators in the arts (including CCP’s Margie Moran, Cid Reyes, who is finishing a book on Ramon and his work, as well as Silvana Diaz), fellow car enthusiasts, friends in music (including maestro Raul Sunico), fellow heritage advocates and environmentalists, the Serviam community family, Singaporean Malaysian friends, and friends in the media “who have supported me throughout the years.”

He ended his speech, saying, “Today is my 80th birthday. A big milestone in my life. Thank you for joining me in my birthday celebration. All of you are special to me because you have made my life meaningful, fruitful, and full of happiness.”

After the tributes and the raffle (Ramon gave away two of his sculptures to lucky guests). DJ Tonitoni started the shindig, which included a tango dance, musical numbers, and dancing to the beat of a Beatles cover band. Ramon and Lay Ann cut up the dance floor like they were 18-year-olds. For the rest of the night a grand time was had by all.

Happy 80th, Ramon.