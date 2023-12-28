Peru's Ambassador Galarreta in Thailand announces Peruvian consulates in the Philippines

The Embassy of Peru in Thailand hosted a remarkable reception last Nov. 8 at Shangri-La BGC to mark the commencement of Ambassador Cecilia Zunilda Galarreta Bazán’s role as the ambassador to the region.

The event brought together diplomats, government officials, business leaders, civil society organizations, media representatives, and members of the diplomatic and consular corps. The evening featured cultural exchanges and networking opportunities, allowing attendees to interact with Ambassador Galarreta as she embarks on her diplomatic mission.

Honorary Consul General Dr. Francis Chua, who leads the Honorary Consulate General of Peru in Manila, played a pivotal role in setting the tone for the evening with his gracious welcome remarks. As the head of the Honorary Consulate General, Dr. Chua actively contributes to the fostering of relations between Peru and the Philippines, going beyond his ceremonial duties.

From left, Mme. Riko Kell (New Zealand), Consul Amelia Ablaza (Guatemala), Consul General Fortune Ledesma (Monaco)

The Honorary Consulate General in Manila, under the leadership of Dr. Francis Chua, and the Honorary Consulate of Peru in Region IV-A, under the leadership of Consul Bryan Ang, serve as a vital link between the Peruvian community and the Embassy. Dr. Chua and his team provide essential support to Peruvian nationals in the Philippines, ensuring their well-being, and acting as a liaison to report pertinent information back to the embassy. This includes facilitating consular services, addressing the needs of Peruvian citizens, and promoting cultural exchange activities that strengthen the bonds between our two nations.

Consuls Bryan Ang and Michael Ang

Ambassador Galarreta highlighted shared history and value, underscoring commonalities in natural resources, diverse populations, and maritime abundance, marking the approaching 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this coming November 2024.

Undersecretary Antonio Morales of the Department of Foreign Affairs expressed warm remarks, welcoming Ambassador Galarreta and the Peruvian community. He recognized the start of a new phase in Philippines-Peru relations, emphasizing common goals such as sustainable growth, climate resilience, and resilient communities.

The reception reflected the commitment of both nations to strengthen enduring partnerships.

Renowned Peruvian chef Carlo Huerta curated a special menu of Peruvian delicacies, providing guests with a “Taste of Peru” to showcase the country’s rich culinary heritage.

The diplomatic reception celebrated Ambassador Galarreta’s tenure and served as a platform for building bridges between the Philippines and Peru, embodying the spirit of friendship, collaboration, and shared aspirations for a harmonious relationship.