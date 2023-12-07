'Ma’am Chief's last day is this Firday at SM Cinemas

The highly anticipated premiere night of Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul unfolded at SM Megamall Cinema 8 on Nov. 11, transforming the venue into a dazzling spectacle that left the audience enchanted. Before the red carpet was laid out, the film’s cast kicked off the festivities with a lively morning at Glorietta Activity Center for the Ma’am Chief Fans Day.

The finale mall show at Glorietta was a celebration of interaction, playfulness, and stellar performances. Fans were treated to a surprise appearance by Rolling Quartz, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. A special segment featuring Do Ji Han and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, the lead actress of the film, stole the spotlight as Filipino food took center stage. The South Korean actor immersed himself in the delightful experience of trying local delicacies, creating a memorable moment for everyone present.

Pulp CEO Vernon Go with his kids, Winter and London Go, at the Ma’am Chief Premiere Night.

Following the heartwarming Fans Day, the cast made their way to SM Megamall for the grand premiere night. The red-carpet event drew high-profile personalities, including industry executives such as Happee Sy-Go, COO of Pulp, and esteemed director Lauren Dyogi. A-list celebrities, including Kim Chiu, Ria Atayde, Yael Yuzon, Darren Espanto, Fumiya Watanabe, Yamyam Gucong, and Ogie Diaz graced the occasion, emphasizing the industry’s united support for the film.

Vernon Go, the CEO of Pulp, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the film’s reception and the overwhelming attendance at the premiere. Happee Sy-Go, the visionary behind this original creation, also conveyed gratitude to everyone who attended and supported the event. Director Kring Kim and the cast shared their sentiments, fostering an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie that extended beyond the screen.

Melai Cantiveros on the red carpet of Ma’am Chief.

Adding to the international flair, Korean stars Do Ji Han, Rolling Quartz, Moon Kyung, and Gabriel Choi, who had significant roles in the film, also attended the premiere night. Their participation not only brought glitz but also highlighted the collaborative nature of the production, bridging the gap between Filipino and South Korean talent.

As the lights dimmed inside the cinema, cheers and laughter resonated, setting the tone for the unfolding of Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul. The film’s lighthearted narrative, tailored for family and friends’ entertainment, unfolded seamlessly. The unique blend of action and comedy, featuring a courageous policewoman on a secret mission in South Korea, held the audience captive. The collaboration between the Philippines and South Korea showcased the cultural richness and humor that define Ma’am Chief.

Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul officially opened in theaters nationwide on Nov. 15, marking a significant milestone for Pulp Studios in their filmmaking debut. Due to the overwhelming reception, the screening has been extended to selected cinemas nationwide, a testament to the film’s resonating impact.

The innovative approach of Pulp Studios has already captured the attention of audiences, setting the stage for Ma’am Chief to become a blockbuster success. The film’s ability to blend cultural elements, humor, and a captivating storyline promises a memorable cinematic experience for viewers, solidifying its place in the hearts of audiences across the nation. As the laughter echoed through the cinema and the cheers lingered, Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul triumphantly embarked on a journey toward cinematic success.

* * *

Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul is now showing at Gateway Cubao, SM Megamall, ICM Mall Cebu, SM City Cebu, SM Seaside Cebu and Geege Mall Ozamis.