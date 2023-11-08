United Airlines now flies direct to SFO
Just when you thought of San Francisco as your next revenge travel destination, comes the good news: United Airlines now flies nonstop daily between Manila and San Francisco.
The new flight started last Oct. 29 using the B777-300ER aircraft, which has 60 seats in the Polaris business cabin, 24 seats in the Premium Plus, and 266 seats in Economy. The inaugural flights were fully booked from both cities.
Wally Dias, United’s regional director of sales for Greater China, Korea and Southeast Asia, said: “We launched the new nonstop service from Manila to San Francisco to meet strong requests from customers on both sides of the Pacific. With this new nonstop service, we will also be able to offer our Manila customers 70 one-stop destinations in the US, Canada and Latin America via our San Francisco hub. We have more than 40 years of a rich history in the Manila market, and this first trans-Pacific service shows our strong commitment to the Philippine market.”
US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson attended the sendoff at NAIA Terminal 3 and said, “This new flight promises to accelerate the rapidly expanding economic and commercial partnership between the two countries.” Carlson added: “This will strengthen people-to-people ties.”
Polaris business cabin
What makes United’s business class different from the rest? The cuisine choices are plenty! Aside from salads, there are two appetizers, four main entrees and three desserts to choose from.
Express dining can be customized, and there are four choices for mid-flight snacks, and two before arrival. And a long list of wines and champagne.
But of course, United makes sure there are Filipino dishes like adobo and kare-kare on the menu.
The United brand of fine dining, with white linen tables and waiters, is really awesome at the San Francisco airport lounge. Shall we have this in Manila in the future? Fingers crossed!
I find United’s service on board extra caring and even motherly, and it’s because the airline is not ageist when it comes to providing employment. An unforgettable flight attendant, Marilyn Jones, 77, made sure I had the right kind of tea, the right fruit juices, and the right pescatarian dishes I wanted. She made sure my beddings were comfy enough. Most of all, she called me “Young lady.”
Speaking of beddings, United has collaborated with Saks Fifth Avenue to create luxury bedding: a large pillow, duvet and day blanket designed by Claude Kameni, a self-taught Cameroon-raised designer chosen from a design competition, who has mastered the art of African-inspired design. Mattress cushions are also available upon request.
One thing I likewise noticed about United is its eco-consciousness. Plastic begone! Rarely do I see wooden toothbrushes and wooden ballpoint pens in amenity kits. Its Theraface by Therabody kit has all the skincare and wellness essentials you would want during your flight.
So, there: United we stand in comfort, cuisine, sustainability and service.
- Latest
- Trending