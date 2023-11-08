^

Lifestyle

United Airlines now flies direct to SFO

Millet M. Mananquil - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2023 | 12:00am
United Airlines now flies direct to SFO
UA191 pilots and crew pose with U.S.A. and Philippine Flags to mark the milestone of the first SFOMNL flight arrival. This new daily and direct flight service makes this route more accessible and convenient for tourists, business travelers, and returning overseas Filipinos.

Just when you thought of San Francisco as your next revenge travel destination, comes the good news: United Airlines now flies nonstop daily between Manila and San Francisco.

The new flight started last Oct. 29 using the B777-300ER aircraft, which has 60 seats in the Polaris business cabin, 24 seats in the Premium Plus, and 266 seats in Economy. The inaugural flights were fully booked from both cities.

Wally Dias, United’s regional director of sales for Greater China, Korea and Southeast Asia, said: “We launched the new nonstop service from Manila to San Francisco to meet strong requests from customers on both sides of the Pacific. With this new nonstop service, we will also be able to offer our Manila customers 70 one-stop destinations in the US, Canada and Latin America via our San Francisco hub. We have more than 40 years of a rich history in the Manila market, and this first trans-Pacific service shows our strong commitment to the Philippine market.”

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson attended the sendoff at NAIA Terminal 3 and said, “This new flight promises to accelerate the rapidly expanding economic and commercial partnership between the two countries.” Carlson added: “This will strengthen people-to-people ties.”

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson (fourth from right), with Department of Transportation Undersecretary Roberto Lim, Department of Tourism regional director Sharlene Batin, and American Chamber of Commerce executive director Ebb Hinchliffe with United Airlines executives led by managing director for international sales Marcel Fuchs celebrate the inaugural flight at the boarding gate, shortly before UA190 departs from NAIA Terminal 3 to San Francisco.

Polaris business cabin

What makes United’s business class different from the rest? The cuisine choices are plenty! Aside from salads, there are two appetizers, four main entrees and three desserts to choose from.

Express dining can be customized, and there are four choices for mid-flight snacks, and two before arrival. And a long list of wines and champagne.

But of course, United makes sure there are Filipino dishes like adobo and kare-kare on the menu.

The United brand of fine dining, with white linen tables and waiters, is really awesome at the San Francisco airport lounge. Shall we have this in Manila in the future? Fingers crossed!

I find United’s service on board extra caring and even motherly, and it’s because the airline is not ageist when it comes to providing employment. An unforgettable flight attendant, Marilyn Jones, 77, made sure I had the right kind of tea, the right fruit juices, and the right pescatarian dishes I wanted. She made sure my beddings were comfy enough. Most of all, she called me “Young lady.”

Ultra comfort meets good cuisine at United’s Polaris cabin

Speaking of beddings, United has collaborated with Saks Fifth Avenue to create luxury bedding: a large pillow, duvet and day blanket designed by Claude Kameni, a self-taught Cameroon-raised designer chosen from a design competition, who has mastered the art of African-inspired design. Mattress cushions are also available upon request.

One thing I likewise noticed about United is its eco-consciousness. Plastic begone! Rarely do I see wooden toothbrushes and wooden ballpoint pens in amenity kits. Its Theraface by Therabody kit has all the skincare and wellness essentials you would want during your flight.

So, there: United we stand in comfort, cuisine, sustainability and service.

vuukle comment

UNITED AIRLINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Festival of Lights, New Years countdown returning to Makati

Festival of Lights, New Years countdown returning to Makati

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
For the first time since 1999 — the year the Festival of Lights debuted — Makati will host the New Year's...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Cultivating resilience: Hands On Manila's award-winning urban vegetable gardens during COVID-19 pandemic

Cultivating resilience: Hands On Manila's award-winning urban vegetable gardens during COVID-19 pandemic

By Nina Gonzalez | 11 hours ago
The pandemic laid bare the fragility of global supply chains, leaving communities vulnerable.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Harrowing weeks

Harrowing weeks

By Barbara Gonzalez-Ventura | 3 days ago
It’s almost five in the morning. I am wide-awake, seated at my computer trying to think of what to write abou...
Lifestyle
fbtw
The Corrs make triumphant return to manila with 2-day sold-out show

The Corrs make triumphant return to manila with 2-day sold-out show

By Gracie Go | 6 days ago
The iconic Irish family band The Corrs made a triumphant return to Manila on October 21-22 for a two-day, sold-out concert...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Challenge for art lovers: CCP mounts interactive audio exhibit 'Bisita Planeta'

Challenge for art lovers: CCP mounts interactive audio exhibit 'Bisita Planeta'

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Running until 2024 is a unique interactive exhibit put together by the Cultural Center of the Philippines through its Visual...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre' star Rhian Ramos ethereal as fashion muse

'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre' star Rhian Ramos ethereal as fashion muse

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 2 days ago
As the new face of Atelier Montoya, the ravishing Rhian Ramos sauntered on the runway of Ehrran Montoya’s “Monarch”...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Best of ZamBaSulTa: Southern Mindanao cuisine takes spot at all-Filipino food hall

Best of ZamBaSulTa: Southern Mindanao cuisine takes spot at all-Filipino food hall

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Palm Grill, the restaurant that offers authentic Southern Mindanaoan cuisine, opened its first mall concept outlet and its...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Michelle Dee claims top spot in ongoing Miss Universe 2023 fan vote contest

Michelle Dee claims top spot in ongoing Miss Universe 2023 fan vote contest

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee finally claimed the top spot in the ongoing Miss Universe 2023 fan...
Lifestyle
fbtw
'Team work, right mindset': Lovi Poe gives tips on long-distance relationships

'Team work, right mindset': Lovi Poe gives tips on long-distance relationships

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
It's safe to say that Lovi Poe has earned the right to talk about long-distance relationships since she has officially been...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with