^

Lifestyle

The Rise at Monterrazas commits to environmental protection, sustainability

Philstar.com
September 5, 2023 | 10:32am
The Rise at Monterrazas commits to environmental protection, sustainability
One of the sustainability features at The Rise at Monterrazas — located at the foot of a mountain in Cebu City — previously shared by Slater Young is a drip irrigation system for “collecting all the rainwater to a tank down below, and then we have an irrigation system to benefit the surrounding gardens promoting sustainability.”

MANILA, Philippines – Slater Young and his team behind the Banaue Rice Terraces-inspired real estate development commits to working alongside urban development experts and environmental groups over concerns about the project, he announced on Tuesday.

“Our goal here is to listen and to cooperate,” assures Young.

This after the reveal of the project, called “The Rise at Monterrazas,” caught widespread buzz among social media users, receiving mixed reactions.

“When we posted about The Rise at Monterrazas, the response was honestly overwhelming. I appreciate everyone who took the time to comment — we heard all your sincere concerns. Rest assured we shall engage even more expert groups and environmental advocates to look over our plans,” Young shared.

In a previous video, the civil engineer and entrepreneur expressed their commitment that the project will adhere to environmental protection standards.

“Our team is composed of the most experienced architects, competent engineers, and sustainability experts. We went through about 300 revisions just to make sure that we plan and build this accordingly,” said Young. 

One of the sustainability features at The Rise at Monterrazas — located at the foot of a mountain in Cebu City — previously shared by Young is a drip irrigation system for “collecting all the rainwater to a tank down below, and then we have an irrigation system to benefit the surrounding gardens promoting sustainability.”

An Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) is also required for the construction of the project, which The Rise at Monterrazas already received from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Environmental Management Bureau.

Young assured that his team will continue to update the public on the project. “I shall continue to update as we go along because the people deserves full transparency; and we do share the same concerns for the environment and we will continue to listen.”

vuukle comment

SLATER YOUNG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mohamed Al-Fayed: Egyptian tycoon who craved 'Establishment' approval

Mohamed Al-Fayed: Egyptian tycoon who craved 'Establishment' approval

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed, a controversial billionaire and the father of Dodi who was killed along with Princess Diana in 1997,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Mohamed Al-Fayed: Egyptian tycoon who craved 'Establishment' approval

Mohamed Al-Fayed: Egyptian tycoon who craved 'Establishment' approval

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
Tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed, a controversial billionaire and the father of Dodi who was killed along with Princess Diana in 1997,...
World
fbtw
Gucci fall-winter 2023 is all about creative cross-pollination and improvisation

Gucci fall-winter 2023 is all about creative cross-pollination and improvisation

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 2 days ago
Gucci’s fall-winter 2023 Women’s Collection connects the creative cultures that cross-pollinate the history of...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Wes Anderson says no one should modify Roald Dahl's work

Wes Anderson says no one should modify Roald Dahl's work

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Director Wes Anderson, who presented his take on a Roald Dahl story at the Venice Film Festival, came out strongly against...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Joanna Ampil, Aicelle Santos among star performers at CCP's 54th anniversary gala

Joanna Ampil, Aicelle Santos among star performers at CCP's 54th anniversary gala

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 22 hours ago
The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) marks its 54th year, and it celebrates this milestone with an anniversary...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recipe: Sweet ending with Halayang Sampalok

Recipe: Sweet ending with Halayang Sampalok

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 23 hours ago
Halaya, which means “sweetened,” can also mean Halayang Sampalok, which is a delicacy originating from Cavit...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Davao fashion show highlights Inabel, church iconography

Davao fashion show highlights Inabel, church iconography

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The San Pedro Cathedral collection depicts how significant a role the Roman Catholic iconography plays in showcasing the splendor...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recipe: Chef-approved homemade Blueberry Potato Crackers

Recipe: Chef-approved homemade Blueberry Potato Crackers

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Try your hands and dabble with cooking, and you will end up with this great snack by Chef Alvin Ong.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Rhian Ramos graces Venice Film Festival 2023 red carpet in Mark Bumgarner

Rhian Ramos graces Venice Film Festival 2023 red carpet in Mark Bumgarner

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The "Royal Blood" star walked the Venice Film Festival red carpet in a custom champagne-colored gown by the notable desi...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with