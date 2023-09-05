The Rise at Monterrazas commits to environmental protection, sustainability

One of the sustainability features at The Rise at Monterrazas — located at the foot of a mountain in Cebu City — previously shared by Slater Young is a drip irrigation system for “collecting all the rainwater to a tank down below, and then we have an irrigation system to benefit the surrounding gardens promoting sustainability.”

MANILA, Philippines – Slater Young and his team behind the Banaue Rice Terraces-inspired real estate development commits to working alongside urban development experts and environmental groups over concerns about the project, he announced on Tuesday.

“Our goal here is to listen and to cooperate,” assures Young.

This after the reveal of the project, called “The Rise at Monterrazas,” caught widespread buzz among social media users, receiving mixed reactions.

“When we posted about The Rise at Monterrazas, the response was honestly overwhelming. I appreciate everyone who took the time to comment — we heard all your sincere concerns. Rest assured we shall engage even more expert groups and environmental advocates to look over our plans,” Young shared.

In a previous video, the civil engineer and entrepreneur expressed their commitment that the project will adhere to environmental protection standards.

“Our team is composed of the most experienced architects, competent engineers, and sustainability experts. We went through about 300 revisions just to make sure that we plan and build this accordingly,” said Young.

An Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) is also required for the construction of the project, which The Rise at Monterrazas already received from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)-Environmental Management Bureau.

Young assured that his team will continue to update the public on the project. “I shall continue to update as we go along because the people deserves full transparency; and we do share the same concerns for the environment and we will continue to listen.”