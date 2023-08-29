Slater Young slammed for 'Banaue-inspired' condo project

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users slammed Slater Young after he revealed his latest project inspired by Banaue Rice Terraces.

In his YouTube channel, the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate discussed his latest condominium project in Cebu.

“It’s very, very interesting especially because we are building it on the side of the mountain. We had three pillars in mind when we were designing this. We wanted to be architecturally forward, something that Cebu or the Philippines has never seen before,” he said.

“We wanted it to be not just maganda tignan but very, very useable din and may added benefit to the user. And lastly, because we are building on a mountain side, we want the project to be as sustainable as possible,” he added.

Slater said that his latest project was inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces. He stressed that the project has less environmental impact.

“We kind of got inspired with working with nature. The biggest inspiration for us was how us Filipinos worked with nature in the past. We got inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces. So, instead of a normal building which is typically a straight up and down, we kind of like worked with the terrain,” he said.

“We pushed everything towards the mountain and just worked with the terrain. Each and every space was pushed towards the back. With that, we were able to create this free-flowing design. But not only that. This whole structure is now spread out across the mountain, making it a whole lot safer and less yung environmental impact natin,” he added.

Twitter users posted their reaction on Slater's project. Here are some of the comments:

Dear Slater Young and DENR,



You said you want to make sure your design of Monterrazas: The Rise “to be as sustainable as possible” because you are building on a mountain side.



Three questions. A thread ???? pic.twitter.com/0qcHpotfD8 — Jesus Falcis ???????? #NoToMaharlikaFund (@jesusfalcis) August 27, 2023

The 'Banaue inspired' design of Slater Young is breathtaking, but the irony of having a green architecture agenda while destroying the natural environment. In exchange for what? A luxury condo hotel. It's a no for me. — achilles (@chrsdltr) August 26, 2023

That Slater Young is overrated and a ????. Never been his fan. Galit na galit kayo sa mga Villar tapos puring puri naman ang lalaking ito??? ???? pic.twitter.com/aAAwawNxKH — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) August 27, 2023

not to be a hater, pero fully being a hater, does slater young and his team realize the irony of "promoting green architecture" while destroying a literal mountain side orrrr are their STEM brains incapable of critical thought — You (@xianespartero) August 26, 2023

I hope people who are advocating against Sierra Madre being destroyed are also seeing the picture re: Slater Young's project. It's just the same thing: kakabulhin ang kalikasan. This isn't something people should take lightly considering Cebu was greatly devastated during Odette. — Bea #NeverAgain (@btrzkji) August 26, 2023

This project of Slater Young is created by the elitista for the elitista. They don't mind kung makakalbo nila ang kabundukan or whatsoever, basta they want to live in that "paradise". Nasty, disappointing, and just so sad. https://t.co/7adROavBLY — kornik. (@hellokornik) August 26, 2023

RELATED: LOOK: Slater Young, Kryz Uy bring their kids to Singapore's popular attractions