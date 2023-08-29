^

Slater Young slammed for 'Banaue-inspired' condo project

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 8:17am
Slater Young
MANILA, Philippines — Social media users slammed Slater Young after he revealed his latest project inspired by Banaue Rice Terraces. 

In his YouTube channel, the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate discussed his latest condominium project in Cebu. 

“It’s very, very interesting especially because we are building it on the side of the mountain. We had three pillars in mind when we were designing this. We wanted to be architecturally forward, something that Cebu or the Philippines has never seen before,” he said.

“We wanted it to be not just maganda tignan but very, very useable din and may added benefit to the user. And lastly, because we are building on a mountain side, we want the project to be as sustainable as possible,” he added.

Slater said that his latest project was inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces. He stressed that the project has less environmental impact.

“We kind of got inspired with working with nature. The biggest inspiration for us was how us Filipinos worked with nature in the past. We got inspired by the Banaue Rice Terraces. So, instead of a normal building which is typically a straight up and down, we kind of like worked with the terrain,” he said.

“We pushed everything towards the mountain and just worked with the terrain. Each and every space was pushed towards the back. With that, we were able to create this free-flowing design. But not only that. This whole structure is now spread out across the mountain, making it a whole lot safer and less yung environmental impact natin,” he added.

Twitter users posted their reaction on Slater's project. Here are some of the comments:

 

 

 

 

 

SLATER YOUNG
