Singaporium: A one-stop shop for well-loved products

Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See (center), Enterprise Singapore assistant chief executive officer Jeannie Lim (right), and SM Supermalls senior vice president for marketing Joaquin San Agustin at the ribboncutting ceremony of Singaporium on the Upper Ground Level Atrium of SM Aura

A trip to Singapore wouldn’t be complete without bringing home edible souvenirs that will not only rekindle memories of your gastronomic adventure in the Lion City, but also allow you to share with your friends and family the island’s unique food culture.

Popular picks include kaya jams, bakkwa (barbecued meats), Garrett Popcorn, Irvins Salted Egg snacks and instant noodles, Camel Nuts, and the Truffle Potato Chips and nuts from Fair Price, among others.

The FairPrice booth showcases well-loved Singaporean food items like potato chips and nuts.

The good news is, Pinoy shoppers had the opportunity to get their hands on the best of Singapore food and lifestyle brands — without flying to the Lion City — at the recent “Singaporium 2023,” a one-stop shop for well-loved Singaporean brands and products at the Upper Ground Atrium of SM Aura.

First held in 2019 as one of the highlights of the 50th anniversary of Singapore-Philippines diplomatic relations, the second edition featured eight well-loved Singaporean products/brands such as Camel Nuts, Eu Yan Sang, Group, Gryphon Tea, Irvins, Kelly’s, Prism+, Suu Balm, and FairPrice.

Grace Chua, CEO, FairPrice Own Brands Solutions

Irvins is well known for its dangerously addictive fish skin and potato chips made from wholefood ingredients and real duck eggs.

Camel Nuts produces quality and healthy nut snacks, which are carefully sourced from top, accredited farmers around the world.

FairPrice Group, Singapore’s leading grocery retailer, brought its own range of potato chips and nuts. Gryphon Tea, on the other hand, provided high-quality gourmet teas using the world’s finest tealeaves and herbs.

Kelly’s offered Western-style meat products such as Iberico Pork Luncheon Ham, which uses 100-percent Spanish Iberico pork.

Eu Yan Sang, a trusted integrated health and wellness company with a unique heritage in traditional Chinese medicine, presented a diverse range of products made from natural and herbal ingredients, including proprietary Chinese medicines, health supplements, and nourishing foods.

Balm, an award-winning skincare brand designed to soothe dry, itchy and sensitive skin, featured a range of sensitive skincare products for all age groups.

Prism+, one of Singapore’s top smart home brands, is known for its high-quality smart TV and monitor product offerings.

For pinoys, snacking is a way of life

While some of the products were available only for the duration of the festival (until Aug. 27), FairPrice Group (FPG), announced that its popular and award-winning range of potato chips and nuts will be available in leading grocery stores and supermarkets in Metro Manila in the fourth quarter of this year.

“We’re really honored to bring Singapore to the Philippines through our product offerings,” enthused Grace Chua, chief executive officer, Own Brands Food Solutions, during the launch at SM Aura. “For Filipinos, snacks are more than delicious treats, they’re also a way of life.”

Grace knows whereof she speaks.

“I may look Singaporean, but I’m a Filipino,” said Grace, who's been based in Singapore for the past 20 years. “And just like you, I also enjoy snacking. In fact, I can finish a bag of chips in one sitting.”

However, Grace clarified that they’re only bringing in FairPrice’s potato chips and nuts, not its physical stores.

“I think the Philippines already has an amazing roster of groceries and supermarkets,” noted Grace. “Also, the reason why we’re only bringing in first FairPrice’s chips and nuts is because, based on consumer research, snack items are the ones that consumers gravitate to. If they like it, they are more open to try other products. And, based on customer experience, especially with our kababayans in Singapore, the potato chips and nuts resonate with them quite well.”

Asked how FairPrice potato chips and nuts compare with the leading international brands, Grace hastily replied:

“It all boils down to the cornerstone that makes FairPrice, as a brand, really stand out in Singapore: quality and value for money.”

According to Grace, the key selling point of FairPrice’s potato chips is that it’s made from 100-percent fresh potatoes.

“We also devote time to product research and development,” she added. “For example, we had a really long R&D process just to get that perfect balance for its award-winning Truffle chips. You have to smell the aroma of truffle once you open a bag of chips. However, you can’t put too much truffle oil in it because it gets ‘nakakasuya’ and becomes too oily.”

FairPrice Truffle Chips received Retail Product of the Year at the 2023 Retail Asia Awards.

For its Philippine debut, FairPrice will be bringing in seven variants of its popular potato chips: the Classic Salted Original, Truffle, Sour Cream, Hot & Spicy, Cheese, BBQ, and Black Pepper, which is inspired by Black Pepper Crab, a popular Singaporean dish.

Complementing this gourmet journey is FairPrice’s range of baked and roasted nuts, such as Almonds, Cashews, and Pistachios.

“Again, these nuts are meticulously sourced from the best origins globally with quality in mind,” added Grace. “These natural, cholesterol-free delights can be savored on their own or used to elevate dishes like salads and desserts.”

Singaporium 2023 was jointly organized by SM Supermalls and Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore government agency championing enterprise development; and supported by SM Supermarket and the Singapore Tourism Board, the lead development agency for tourism in Singapore.

For inquiries, visit www.fairpricegroup.com.sg.