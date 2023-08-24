^

Big Bad Wolf returns to Cebu after 4 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 24, 2023 | 5:12pm
Big Bad Wolf returns to Cebu after 4 years
Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Cebu 2023
Big Bad Wolf / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is coming back to Cebu for the first time since its last visit in 2019, following a successful onsite return to Manila earlier this June.

The three-week-long booksale will take place in SM Seaside City Cebu from September 15 to October 1, with free admission from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. 

Book lovers can look forward to exclusive deals, promos and discounts at the popular book sale, especially books going for up to 95% off.

One of Big Bad Wolf's co-founders, Jacqueline Ng, said the sale's return to Manila last June was "an opportunity to celebrate the joy of reading and connect with fellow book enthusiasts." 

Nearly 2 million books went up for sale at Big Bad Wolf Manila 2023, many of them at discounted prices.

RELATED: WATCH: Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to the Philippines

