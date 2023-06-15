^

Lifestyle

Food for dads

OOH LA LAI - Lai Reyes - The Philippine Star
June 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Food for dads
Cafe Summit revamps its menu highlighting not only the musttry local dishes, but also the signature food items offered in other Summit hotels.
STAR / File

It isn’t easy to pick the perfect gift for the Dad, but if he enjoys food, you’re already halfway there.

As they say, the way to a man’s heart is through his tummy, and what better way to show him you care than to feed his hunger for new, exciting and familiar flavors.

The best thing about food is that it’s a gift of love that can be shared and reminds us (families) how powerful it can be to sit down and share a meal together.

Cebu’s Squid with Seafood Duxelle, Annato pork humba, Mixed Seafood Vegetable and Naga’s Charcoal Smoked Chicken.

Let’s meat at the summit

A trip to Tagaytay is always a good idea when celebrating special occasions with the fam because not only does it provide a quick respite from the hustle and bustle of city life, but also the punishing heat we’ve been experiencing in the metro for the past couple of months.

So, yes, the cool weather and the range of food options available in Tagaytay are good enough reasons to hit the road and go on a gastro-journey with him this Father’s Day.

At Summit Ridge Tagaytay, the food selection acts like a magnet for families and the barkadas near and far.

“Amid the competitive food scene in Tagaytay City, Summit Ridge tops their eat-inerary,” boasts Jose Marie “Joms” Ouano, general manager, Summit Ridge Tagaytay. “That’s because we highlight the local produce — some of which we grow in our own backyard — and think of innovative ways to present them.”

People, especially those from the north, don’t brave the traffic to Tagaytay just to try the newest samgyup place or binge in an eat-all-you-can resto. We already have plenty of that in Manila. We come here for the fresh and crisp greens, the pineapples and fruits in season, the tawilis and, of course, the simmering bulalo.

“Here at the Summit, you’ll get all of that plus more as we just updated the Cafe Summit menu,” shares Joms.

In celebration of its 14th year, Summit Ridge Tagaytay revamps its menu highlighting not only the must-try local dishes, but also the signature food items offered in other Summit hotels — in Naga, Cebu, General Santos, and Greenhills — all over the country.

According to Joms, the culinary team has been planning and conceptualizing the menu even before the pandemic. But it was only last year when they finally had the chefs from all Summit hotels together to discuss and curate new dishes that will keep up with the food offerings of other restaurants in Tagaytay.

The result? A delicious spread that will tickle even the most discriminating palates.

Summit Ridge Tagaytay executive chef Ernie Baculio’s take on sinuglaw, a popular dish from the Visayas and Mindanao which is combination of sinugba (grilled) and kinilaw (ceviche), is sensational — a flavor bomb of smoky grilled pork, fresh tuna, with a hint of vinegar, minced onion, ginger, and siling labuyo (bird’s eye chili).

His Gen San’s Devilled Pampano was also a joy. It not only looks good, but tastes good as well. The butterflied fish was deep-fried to perfection and served with balsamic vinegar dip with minced black olives.

Another highlight for me was the Charcoal-smoked Chicken with a creamy coconut milk sauce, a specialty dish from Naga.

“These dishes are inspired by regional favorites in our other Summit properties,” enthuses chef Eric. “Of course, Tagaytay is also represented with beef bulalo, boneless crispy pata and kare-kare.”

To cap our meal, chef Eric served mango cheesecake and brewed coffee.

“We have our own special blend of locally sourced coffee beans from Batangas,” notes Joms. “We use this particular blend of Arabica and Robusta to whip up the different coffee concoc

Jose Marie “Joms” Ouano, general manager, Summit Ridge Tagaytay

tions available at Cafe Summit.”

 

A feast fit for a king

Chef Eric and his team whips up a feast for the king of the house this Father’s Day, June 18. For only P799 net per adult, the lunch buffet menu consists of Buffalo Chicken Lollipops, roast beef with mushroom sauce, baby back ribs, pasta bolognese, mushroom soup, mixed seafood veggies, arugula salad and fresh fruit platter for dessert.

Some of the organic vegetables and herbs used at Cafe Summit are grown at the Summit Learning Center (SLC) Garden, which is the brainchild of chef Eric.

Some of the veggies they’ve successfully grown include chocolate tomatoes, baby bitter gourd, alfalfa sprouts, local lettuce, arugula and bell peppers.

And before the day ends, offer a toast to Dad with pineapple-based cocktails flavored with herbs grown onsite.

* * *

Summit Ridge Tagaytay is at Km. 58, Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo Highway, Tagaytay City.

For reservations, call 240-6888.

