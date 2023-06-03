^

Lifestyle

Filipino scientist leads international study on 'dark' quantum matter

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 3, 2023 | 3:23pm
Filipino scientist leads international study on 'dark' quantum matter
Composite image of Jayson Cosme and Rubidium-87 atoms about to form a Bose-Einstein condensate
Jayson Cosme and Andreas Hemmerich via University of the Philippines - Diliman College of Science

MANILA, Philippines — Physicist Dr. Jayson Cosme from the University of the Philippines – Diliman College of Science National Institute of Physics led a research team to develop a special type of "dark" matter that cannot be observed with standard laboratory methods.

The research of Cosme and his team, all of them based in Hamburg, Germany, were published on Physical Review Letters nearly a year since its reception.

Scientists use lasers to slow down atoms' movement in a material, causing a drop in temperature to absolute zero that allows atoms to condense together into a new state of matter with quantum properties, behavior similar to one giant atom.

Albert Einstein and Satyendra Nath Bose first predicted the existence of such leading to what is called a Bose-Einstein Condensate (BEC), which presently can be observed with special cameras.

Cosme’s team, however, used lasers to manipulate atoms further. 

"By shaking BECs in the right way, we can cause them to become quantum objects that don’t absorb, reflect, nor emit light — hence, 'dark,'" said Dr. Cosme in an article published on the web site of the University of the Philippines-Diliman College of Science. 

"We show that the dark state concept provides a general approach to efficiently prepare complex many-body states in an open quantum system," noted the research's abstract portion.

The Filipino scientist expressed gratitude for his colleagues, including Andreas Hemmerich, Ludwig Mathey, and first author Jim Skulte. Also collaborating on the research were Phatthamon Kongkhambut, Sahana Rao and Hans Keßler.

RELATED: Get to know the women in space and the galaxies around us

ATOMS

BOSE-EINSTEIN CONDENSATION

DARK MATTER

QUANTUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Why The Estate Makati is a solid investment

Why The Estate Makati is a solid investment

By Wilson Lee Flores | 18 hours ago
What are the lifestyle, design and amenities trends in the luxury segment of the Philippine real estate industry, especially...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Mae Coyiuto blazes trail for PH-based authors

Mae Coyiuto blazes trail for PH-based authors

By Johanna L. AÃ±es-De la Cruz | 18 hours ago
The 28-year-old is the first PH-based writer to have a YA title published by the world’s biggest publishing house.
Lifestyle
fbtw
An unforgettable night in Vienna

An unforgettable night in Vienna

By Johnny Litton | 18 hours ago
The Johann Strauss Society of the Philippines under the leadership of chairman and event chairperson, Monaco Consul General...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Transforming walls into art spaces in Iloilo City

Transforming walls into art spaces in Iloilo City

By Allyn Canja | 18 hours ago
Four murals were unveiled in different locations at the Iloilo Business Park as part of the exhibition entitled “Kaon...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271207
            [Title] => WATCH: Camaraderie, agreements over a shot of lambanog at Tayabas' Tagayan ritual
            [Summary] => People of Tayabas know that a bottle of spirits is more than just for good cheers. A bottle of lambanog, for instance, could go a long way as a means to reach an agreement or resolve an issue.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 17:34:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/03/21/lambanog_2023-03-21_13-23-33439_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270995
            [Title] => For the voiceless: Christian Bables reveals reason why he accepted role in 'Drag You and Me'
            [Summary] => He might be breaking away from the roles that made him famous, but Christian Bables is not afraid on playing a role of an LGBTQ member like a couple of his past roles in his newest starrer.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 16:46:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/christian-bables-fb-kal_2023-06-02_18-48-10_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2266384
            [Title] => Chef Sau Del Rosario reveals secrets to his bestselling recipes
            [Summary] => Celebrity chef Sau del Rosario reveals secrets to his popular dishes, and even shares the recipe for his beloved Vuco Fye. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 16:14:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807666
            [AuthorName] => Dolly Dy-Zulueta
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/14/1_2023-05-14_22-14-22881_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2269293
            [Title] => Beauty queen Maxine Medina, mom bond over makeup
            [Summary] => Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine MedinaÂ considers makeup a beauty tool to enhance her features, and she bonds with her mother over it.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 13:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807666
            [AuthorName] => Dolly Dy-Zulueta
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/26/make-up_2023-05-26_21-13-1158_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271192
            [Title] => Tom Holland says first 'Spider-Verse' is the best 'Spider-Man' movie
            [Summary] => British actor Tom Holland has named what he believes is the best "Spider-Man" movie, and it's not any of the Marvel ones that he has appeared in.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 13:32:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/tom-holland-best-spider-man-movie_2023-06-03_13-33-45562_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
WATCH: Camaraderie, agreements over a shot of lambanog at Tayabas' Tagayan ritual

WATCH: Camaraderie, agreements over a shot of lambanog at Tayabas' Tagayan ritual

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 30 minutes ago
People of Tayabas know that a bottle of spirits is more than just for good cheers. A bottle of lambanog, for instance, could...
Lifestyle
fbtw
For the voiceless: Christian Bables reveals reason why he accepted role in 'Drag You and Me'

For the voiceless: Christian Bables reveals reason why he accepted role in 'Drag You and Me'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
He might be breaking away from the roles that made him famous, but Christian Bables is not afraid on playing a role of an...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Chef Sau Del Rosario reveals secrets to his bestselling recipes

Chef Sau Del Rosario reveals secrets to his bestselling recipes

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 hour ago
Celebrity chef Sau del Rosario reveals secrets to his popular dishes, and even shares the recipe for his beloved Vuco Fye....
Lifestyle
fbtw
Beauty queen Maxine Medina, mom bond over makeup

Beauty queen Maxine Medina, mom bond over makeup

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina considers makeup a beauty tool to enhance her features, and she bonds with...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Tom Holland says first 'Spider-Verse' is the best 'Spider-Man' movie

Tom Holland says first 'Spider-Verse' is the best 'Spider-Man' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
British actor Tom Holland has named what he believes is the best "Spider-Man" movie, and it's not any of the Marvel ones that...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with