An unforgettable night in Vienna

The Johann Strauss Society of the Philippines (JSSP), under the leadership of chairman and event chairperson, Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma and president Olga Martel, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a gala concert entitled “Springtime in Vienna” at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, featuring the renowned Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO).

The elegant, palatial setup, with bright red roses in huge vases, black, satin-draped round tables, and flickering votive candles, was a sight to behold. JSSP members, as well as the guests garbed in their finest attire, added to the ambiance, making it a truly elegant affair.

The country’s leading orchestra, PPO, played well-loved masterpieces by several famous Austrian composers, such as the father-and-son Johann Strauss I and Johann Strauss II, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Johann Sebastian Bach, while a Grand Waltz was performed by selected JSSP members.

The lovely event was indeed a huge success due to the untiring efforts of the organizing committee, led by Fortune and Olga with the assistance of JSSP officers, namely vice president-Gambia consul Agnes Huibonhoa, secretary-Tanzania consul Betty Chua, treasurer Virginia Lane, and Marissa Fenton.

Hailing from the pristine waters of Palawan, known as the last frontier of the Philippines, each Jewelmer pearl is a culmination of 377 steps over five years of dedicated care.

Jewelmer captivates with majestic strands

International luxury brand Jewelmer’s South Sea pearls bring to life the organic beauty and inimitable purity of their birthplace: breathtaking Palawan.

Carefully selected by master graders in shape, color, and luster throughout years of harvests in the maison’s pearl farms, the rarest and most exquisite living gems come together in lovely and majestic pieces.

Bask in a dazzling golden world through one-of-a-kind South Sea pearl strands.

Enjoy these exclusive experiences from the international luxury brand until July 31: a wellness and dining retreat for two at Anya Resort Tagaytay or a luxury coastal escape for two at Pangulasian Island Resort in El Nido, Palawan. Visit your nearest Jewelmer boutique in Metro Manila or in Cebu to learn more.

(From left) Shilpa Tolani, Dr. Elsie Pascua, celebrators Beging Soriano and Yoli Ayson with AJ Olpindo

Beautiful gems of a splendid party

Your columnist was invited to a belated triple birthday celebration of gorgeous ladies and my dear friends Yoli Ayson, Beging Soriano, and Agile Zamora held at The Cellar, the well-known, first-rate bar of five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

We all enjoyed the sumptuous dishes specially prepared by The Cellar’s skilled chefs, as well as the overflowing wine and refreshing pours. It was a night to remember, my dear readers, and I am truly grateful for the gift of camaraderie and laughter, and especially from my close friends Yoli, Beging, and Agile. Many happy returns, ladies!

* * *

