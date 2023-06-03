^

Lifestyle

An unforgettable night in Vienna

OH YES, IT’S JOHNNY! - Johnny Litton - The Philippine Star
June 3, 2023 | 12:00am
An unforgettable night in Vienna
Johann Strauss Society of the Philippines (JSSP) chairman and “Springtime in Vienna” event chairperson, Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma

The Johann Strauss Society of the Philippines (JSSP), under the leadership of chairman and event chairperson, Monaco Consul General Dr. Fortune Ledesma and president Olga Martel, celebrated its 25th anniversary with a gala concert entitled “Springtime in Vienna” at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, featuring the renowned Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO).

The elegant, palatial setup, with bright red roses in huge vases, black, satin-draped round tables, and flickering votive candles, was a sight to behold. JSSP members, as well as the guests garbed in their finest attire, added to the ambiance, making it a truly elegant affair.

The country’s leading orchestra, PPO, played well-loved masterpieces by several famous Austrian composers, such as the father-and-son Johann Strauss I and Johann Strauss II, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Johann Sebastian Bach, while a Grand Waltz was performed by selected JSSP members.

The lovely event was indeed a huge success due to the untiring efforts of the organizing committee, led by Fortune and Olga with the assistance of JSSP officers, namely vice president-Gambia consul Agnes Huibonhoa, secretary-Tanzania consul Betty Chua, treasurer Virginia Lane, and Marissa Fenton.

Hailing from the pristine waters of Palawan, known as the last frontier of the Philippines, each Jewelmer pearl is a culmination of 377 steps over five years of dedicated care.

Jewelmer captivates with majestic strands

International luxury brand Jewelmer’s South Sea pearls bring to life the organic beauty and inimitable purity of their birthplace: breathtaking Palawan.

Carefully selected by master graders in shape, color, and luster throughout years of harvests in the maison’s pearl farms, the rarest and most exquisite living gems come together in lovely and majestic pieces.

Bask in a dazzling golden world through one-of-a-kind South Sea pearl strands.

Enjoy these exclusive experiences from the international luxury brand until July 31: a wellness and dining retreat for two at Anya Resort Tagaytay or a luxury coastal escape for two at Pangulasian Island Resort in El Nido, Palawan. Visit your nearest Jewelmer boutique in Metro Manila or in Cebu to learn more.

(From left) Shilpa Tolani, Dr. Elsie Pascua, celebrators Beging Soriano and Yoli Ayson with AJ Olpindo

Beautiful gems of a splendid party

Your columnist was invited to a belated triple birthday celebration of gorgeous ladies and my dear friends Yoli Ayson, Beging Soriano, and Agile Zamora held at The Cellar, the well-known, first-rate bar of five-star hotel Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

We all enjoyed the sumptuous dishes specially prepared by The Cellar’s skilled chefs, as well as the overflowing wine and refreshing pours. It was a night to remember, my dear readers, and I am truly grateful for the gift of camaraderie and laughter, and especially from my close friends Yoli, Beging, and Agile. Many happy returns, ladies!

* * *

 

You may email me at [email protected] Follow me on Facebook and YouTube: Johnny Litton by Jayelles PH and on Instagram: @jayellesph.

GEMS

JEWEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino on becoming a dad again

Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino on becoming a dad again

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Actor Robert de Niro congratulated his colleague Al Pacino as the latter is expecting another child at 83 years old.
Health And Family
fbtw
Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino on becoming a dad again

Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino on becoming a dad again

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Actor Robert de Niro congratulated his colleague Al Pacino as the latter is expecting another child at 83 years old.
Lifestyle
fbtw
Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino on becoming a dad again

Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino on becoming a dad again

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Actor Robert de Niro congratulated his colleague Al Pacino as the latter is expecting another child at 83 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
High steaks at a luscious dinner

High steaks at a luscious dinner

By Millie and Karla Reyes | 2 days ago
Wolfgang’s City of Dreams is open daily from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. For reservations, contact 8536-9287 via landline, 0956-794-0075...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270987
            [Title] => Transforming walls into art spaces in Iloilo City
            [Summary] => Four murals were unveiled in different locations at the Iloilo Business Park as part of the exhibition entitled “Kaon Na Ta,” organized by the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art and the Iloilo City Government. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-03 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807771
            [AuthorName] => Allyn Canja
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/life2apic_2023-06-02_17-14-44140_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270966
            [Title] => Director JP Habac explains female lead in 'Drag You and Me'
            [Summary] => Some viewers are wondering why a female is written as a lead role in a story about drag competition and the LGBTQ community. Series director JP Habac shared the rationale behind the show.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 21:16:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/drag-you-and-me-kal_2023-06-02_15-15-27_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2269505
            [Title] => It's raining deals: Belle Mariano’s sweet styles, rainy season essentials
            [Summary] => Check out these all-weather fashion must-haves offering limited-edition deals for the smart shopper:
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 21:05:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807666
            [AuthorName] => Dolly Dy-Zulueta
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/belle-shein-3_2023-06-02_21-02-10194_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2263252
            [Title] => Experts lead new webinar series for holistic child development
            [Summary] => Early childhood education (ECE) signifies a crucial window of opportunity for children's cognitive, emotional, physical, and social development.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 20:27:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807666
            [AuthorName] => Dolly Dy-Zulueta
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/little-explorers_2023-06-02_20-27-57753_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271015
            [Title] => Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano joke about possible joint concert
            [Summary] => Gary Valenciano and Anne Curtis are entertainment powerhouses in their own distinctive ways, but is a joint concert on the table in the foreseeable future?
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 19:48:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Lifestyle
            [SectionUrl] => lifestyle
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/anne-curtis-gary-valenciano-unicef-philippines_2023-06-02_19-34-1313_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Transforming walls into art spaces in Iloilo City

Transforming walls into art spaces in Iloilo City

By Allyn Canja | 1 hour ago
Four murals were unveiled in different locations at the Iloilo Business Park as part of the exhibition entitled “Kaon...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Director JP Habac explains female lead in 'Drag You and Me'

Director JP Habac explains female lead in 'Drag You and Me'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
Some viewers are wondering why a female is written as a lead role in a story about drag competition and the LGBTQ community. Series...
Lifestyle
fbtw
It's raining deals: Belle Mariano&rsquo;s sweet styles, rainy season essentials

It's raining deals: Belle Mariano’s sweet styles, rainy season essentials

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 hours ago
Check out these all-weather fashion must-haves offering limited-edition deals for the smart shopper:
Lifestyle
fbtw
Experts lead new webinar series for holistic child development

Experts lead new webinar series for holistic child development

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 hours ago
Early childhood education (ECE) signifies a crucial window of opportunity for children's cognitive, emotional, physical, and...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano joke about possible joint concert

Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano joke about possible joint concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Gary Valenciano and Anne Curtis are entertainment powerhouses in their own distinctive ways, but is a joint concert on the...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with