Love the drive-cross my heart

It is going to be a great drive, I thought to myself as I got behind the wheel of the VW T-Cross SE. I know this is getting ahead of the drive, so let me slow down a bit.

Since its global launch in 2018, the success of the T-Cross has been all the talk hereabouts. For starters, let me just say that Volkswagen Philippines has been keeping the excitement on the T-Cross up, as it recently introduced the 2022 T-Cross SE with more delightful features. So how could there be anything more exciting that that? Read on.

The folks at VW told me that the 2022 T-Cross SE, the latest variant to be brought into the local market, offers more features that are definitely what the local market has been waiting for. These features are in tune with the wants and needs of their multifaceted, on-the-go customers.

Volkswagen’s global precision meets the ever-growing needs of today’s car-lovers.

Judge by looks

Since the pandemic years, in the automotive industry the number of SUVs has grown. There have been many subcompact crossovers in the Philippines in the recent past.

In my visits to the many showrooms around town I have noticed that SUVs have become even more coveted and the brands more interesting because they have made names for themselves as crossovers, and good models have been revived.

But with Volkswagen I have been a regular visitor to the showroom and I would notice that changes made to their vehicles were more on the engine than in looks. VW seemed to believe in keeping its trademark looks for its customers — until I got into the T-Cross.

I was taken aback and blown away too, by the T-Cross I saw that day. It was the most novel of VWs to come out since the brand retooled its lineup several years ago. The new T-Cross is nothing but great.

It is a cute looker, for sure, yet when you look into what the VW T-Cross has to offer inside, I noticed that everything that attracted me to the German lineage of the VW was all there — and that was such a breath of fresh air.

Look and fall in love

When the VW T-Cross compact was launched it was highlighted by the tagline “More Than One Thing.” The campaign is meant to highlight the multifaceted qualities of the T-Cross dynamic lifestyle.

Launched simultaneously in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Sao Paulo in Brazil, and Shanghai in China in 2018, the VW T-Cross was released in the Philippines in 2021. Each T-Cross vehicle coming out of any of the production facilities bears the same level of engineering and global standards of craftsmanship that the Volkswagen brand has been known for.

The T-Cross stays true to the German automaker’s distinctive build and design qualities. The T-Cross — like all other Volkswagen models — benefits from German engineering across the entire production process, in all its global facilities. This is evident in every model’s fit and finish, from roofing to forged-steel door hinges, to the use of high-strength body panels.

Though the classic and signature Volkswagen look is still evident in the T-Cross, its cool factor is the hip and trendy interior and exterior designs and colors bearing quirky names such as Tribu Yellow, Syringa Violet, Romance Red, Chinchilla Gray, and Polar White. The SE variant, in fact, even matches interior trims with its exterior color.

As I sat at the wheel I noticed the cabin’s practical spaciousness for its passengers and their luggage. With the folded rear seat bench the compartment expands even further.

Let me add that the VW T-Cross interior is cute and classy, too. As I looked around I was certain that my passengers would appreciate how much room the cabin has, not to mention the sleek dashboard, elegant, two-toned seats, and the tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment.

The touch screen is a cool addition with the 9.2-inch display. There’s wireless Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity, and a voice command feature.

Under the hood

The 2022 T-Cross features a 1.5-liter Multi Point Injection (MPI) gasoline engine paired with a 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission — operating under Volkswagen’s BlueMotion technology with Euro 6 standard, which optimizes fuel economy while minimizing emissions. Cruise control also makes long drives extra-relaxed and comfortable, while the Sport Mode is always available to provide an extra power boost when desired.

Safety is written all over with the vehicle’s Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP), which stays in control of the vehicle even when the way gets curvy, or when unforeseen bumps and humps on the road suddenly come up. There’s a voice command feature and wireless Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity for audiophiles yearning for seamless connectivity, completing an uplifting drive experience with the T-Cross.

Drive on

It was time to get the motor running and see how the VW T-Cross drove.

I was excited and really just one happy camper.

The upgraded version offers an attractive digital Active Info Display (AID) providing drivers better performance graphics showing important information at a glance, without needing to take attention off the road, adding to an overall better driving experience.

Before I got the engine revved I thought to myself that I would truly enjoy the drive I had planned to Tagaytay that weekend.

What is there not to enjoy in a vehicle where German precision and human creativity meet? That is exactly what happened in the VW T-Cross — Volkswagen’s global precision meets the ever-growing needs of today’s car-lovers.

Enough said.

Drive on.