Gender Benders

The Ford Everest: Its big bulk is safe to drive on any street condition.

MANILA, Philippines — Irecently got an invite that said, “To celebrate International Women’s Month, Ford would like to invite you to a morning of firing at Armscor Shooting Range. We would like to break the gender stereotype on activities that are typically associated with men and let you experience that women can do these activities, too.”

Not one to shirk from breaking stereotypes and trying something new, at least once in my life, I said yes to a morning at a shooting range.

To make the experience even more gender bending, Ford offered a test drive of the next-generation Ford Everest, which they told me “continues to turn heads on the road as an SUV with uncompromising capability, safety, and comfort. It is a great SUV for adventures and road trips.”

Suv rules

An SUV is always a good choice when it comes to family or group trips because these vehicles are built to take on rough roads and are comfortable even when carrying heavy loads.

The Ford Everest is built tough and can look challenging to “smaller and daintier” women drivers. But what exactly are the reasons why owners love their Ford SUV?

I sought out people who own the next-gen Ford Everest and asked them what it is that they find great about owning, driving and riding it. Read on.

Having previously survived a vehicular accident, engineer Zainal Limpao wanted a car equipped with the latest safety features.

“I had a car accident last year. We knew right then and there that if we were to acquire a new car, our next vehicle would need to have the most advanced safety features,” Zainal says.

He and his wife chose the next-gen Ford Everest. “We went to the Ford Island Conquest test drive event in Arcovia City to see the new Everest. From there, we decided that it was going to be our next vehicle,” he adds.

For folks who like all things digital, like Wence Wenceslao and partner Sue Pascual, what helped convince them to get the next-gen Everest was its 12-inch digital instrument cluster. “Gone are the days when we need our phone to use Waze or change songs on Spotify,” shares Wence. “Now all our apps are conveniently connected to the car screen. Sue and I also love the active park-assist feature for easier maneuverability of the Everest.”

Reliability

I was told that people who like the Everest attest to its driving power. “Two of my new interests recently are off-roading and over-landing,” says Zainal. “With the next-gen Ford Everest’s drive modes, we comfortably drove over different road conditions and surfaces with ease and reached our favorite destinations safely.”

Sue says the reliability of the next-gen Everest gives them the peace of mind to drive the vehicle to different places. “We have been driving a Ford for many years now and not once has it given us a headache in terms of maintenance. It’s only a natural choice to upgrade to the next-gen Everest.”

Comfort

Even with its rugged look, the next-gen Everest provides a comfortable drive and ride for its passengers. “My family loves the high-quality interior, the panoramic moon roof, ambient lighting and the overall ride comfort,” says Wence. “With the next-gen Everest, the world became our playground, as we’re able to travel and appreciate the beauty of our countryside.”

He and Sue like the spaciousness of the vehicle as the passengers in the back row were also given the comfort that they need — especially during long trips. “They can’t stop raving about the comfort aspect of the car!” adds Sue. “Everyone seated at the third row had a very comfortable experience with ample legroom.”

Zainal, Wence, and Sue are awed by the capability and features of the next-gen Everest. Zainal added how he is proud to have successfully recommended the next-gen Everest to three of his friends. “The two already made their respective reservations, while one already has a unit of his own.”

For Wence and Sue, the next-gen Everest easily has the best looks and overall design among SUVs within the same category. “It feels chic, neat, and sophisticated. Driving it in the metro is definitely an advantage as it’s more visible on the road.”

’Nuff said.

Ready, aim, fire: The way you stand and hold a gun determines if it will hit the target or not.

Taking shots at life

Sunday finally arrived and I made it to Armscor in Makati early that day.

As was to be expected, as soon as the range opened, five men who had their Sunday-morning sights on hitting a bull’s eye joined me.

“Anong gusto mong baril?” I was asked. Not being a gun enthusiast, I replied, “Basta madaling gamitin.”

I was given a 9mm,which I was told is light and easy to use.

I did enjoy shooting that morning, as the instructor assigned to me was a kind gentleman who was strict with my form but kind with my newbie jitters.

Like most first timers, I guess, I nearly dropped the rather heavy 9mm as I took my first shot. The sound of a gun firing has that effect, I thought.

“Huwag mong antayin ang putok,” said Mang Boy. “Basta naka-aim ka ng target, putok mo.”

Anticipation of the sound is the enemy of a perfect shot, I was told.

I tried to follow instructions as best I could, but I nearly dropped the gun after the first five rounds of shots.

I did get the hang of using a gun, but I don’t think I will ever become an “enthusiast.”

What’s in a gender?

Breaking gender stereotypes is not new for many of us, me in particular. As a power lifter, it is something that I have spent my life dealing with.

Branding an activity as more a “man thing” or a “woman thing” is something I have always considered strange. I guess it is because I come from a family of five boys and two girls.

I grew up believing that I could do anything I set my sights on, and do it as well — if not better — than my brothers could.

I come from a family where breaking gender stereotypes was and continues to be the norm, thanks to my ever-encouraging brothers who are never threatened by a woman.

Proof positive is that I became a member of the Philippine power-lifting team in my younger days.

This is why driving is second nature to me, I love putting my pedal to the metal — and there is no vehicle that I cannot conquer— no matter how big.

But as to firing guns — it was fun while it lasted.

Gender issues addressed.

Drive on.