Olive Garden's Italian-style generosity

At the opening of Olive Garden’s second branch in Glorietta 3: Ayala Malls president Christopher Maglanoc, The Bistro Group chairman William Stelton, The Bistro Group COO RC Tiongson, Darden International operations director Greg Balogh, and The Bistro Group president Jean Paul Manuud

Fresh from the success of its Mall of Asia branch, Olive Garden has opened its second branch on the third level of Glorietta 3. It may still be a little down south for us Northern folk, but at least its new location is just an MRT train ride away — especially on heavy traffic days.

The casual restaurant has a seating capacity of 113 guests, and features the brand’s iconic warm Italian countryside look with olive-green accents. There are booths and sofa seating to accommodate large groups. But if you’re dining with your fur babies, you can ask to be seated in the hallway of Glorietta.

Famous for its “never-ending” breadsticks — which look and taste like they’re dunked in melted butter and sprinkled with garlic salt — this popular American-Italian chain sure knows how to spoil diners.

Italian-style generosity

Here, for every order of the Classic Entrees, diners are treated to unlimited servings of the glorious breadsticks, house salad with Olive Garden’s signature Italian dressing, or soup. Plus, you can have everything you order topped with freshly grated Parmesan. Wait staff are always ready with a rotary cheese grater — just say when you want it and when you want him to stop. See? Even the cheese is unli! After all, the resto is known for its Italian-style generosity.

The entrees come in two portions: personal or to share. Prices range from P650+ to P1,400/dish — pretty much a steal if you’re carbo-loading or have a huge appetite. But if you’re more of a normal-portion eater, you can opt for just soup and salad with breadsticks.

Simply irresistible

With over 900 restaurants worldwide, Olive Garden is the recognized leader in the American-Italian dining segment.

Known for its delicious, abundant Italian food served in a relaxed setting by people who welcome everyone like family, the brand continues to grow and is now expanding in Asia, initially in the Philippines, through The Bistro Group.

“We didn’t want to let an opportunity to build Olive Garden in the Philippines slip out of our hands,” shares Lisa Ronquillo-Along, chief marketing officer, The Bistro Group. “So we seized the chance and added this strong brand to our portfolio.”

When asked how the menu differs from Italianni’s, Lisa hastily replied: “They are similar yet different. While there are a few similar dishes, each brand has its own charm, unique features, and signature fares. It’s a win for Filipino diners as they can have the best of what both brands offer.”

With the vision of providing the local market with the best in the industry, particularly in the areas of food, service, customer satisfaction and value, The Bistro Group keeps Pinoys abreast of what is out there.

“Bringing in another brand means giving Filipinos accessibility to foreign restaurants without the need to travel,” Lisa adds.

During the press preview, we sampled several pasta dishes, including their Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Parmigiana and Shrimp Scampi. There’s also the Tour of Italy, which features three entrees — Chicken Parmigiana, Lasagna Classic, and the signature Fettucine Alfredo — in one plate.

“Olive Garden’s pasta dishes are all cooked to order,” enthuses Lisa. “Our sauces are made from scratch.”

But Olive Garden had me at Lasagna Fritta. This crisp Parmesan-breaded lasagna is fried and topped with Parmesan cheese and marinara sauce.

Another must-try dish is Frito Misto, fried battered shrimp served with veggie fritters. Once you pop, you can’t stop.

Olive Garden also offers extensive beverage and cocktail offerings to make sure that diners aren’t just satisfied but refreshed, too!

Watch out for the opening of Olive Garden’s third store soon!