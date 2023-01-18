How I weave memories of the Cordillera into hearty fashion

Being a Baguio girl at heart and missing my mom Baboo Mondoñedo at the same time, I always try to find ways to honor her. I knew that every time I used to wear hand-woven tribal textiles made in the Cordillera during formal events — especially the SONA — it made her proud. She would say how thrilled she was that I decided to pay tribute to my home growing up. What she didn’t realize was — I was also paying tribute to her.

The pandemic made us all take a break from dressing up in work wear and formal outfits. Loungewear was the way to go — I was in slippers or sneakers all day. Most of my leather shoes had the soles come off from lack of use and I don’t quite know how to wear heels anymore. I wore Kaayo almost every day as they had beachwear, loungewear and sportswear that went from tennis skirts to bathing suits.

This year it seems everything is back to normal, but not in the same way — a lot still work from home, including me, and I feel casualwear is here to stay.

I thought of the weaving tradition that didn’t have much business in the North due to lack of demand and wished I could help them in my own little way. Not only do we want them to survive, but thrive! So when Marga Nograles spoke to me late last year about creating a Cordillera line for Kaayo, I was more than thrilled! I could finally challenge my creative side.

Pia Echauz Chua in a Kaayo Heart Cordillera top

I thought to myself, what do I personally love? What makes me smile and what lifts my mood? It’s hearts! I love hearts, as seeing one literally makes me happy! I decided to integrate the use of hand-woven textiles from the North and used them to create heart patches on very versatile polos that anyone can use.

Aside from that, my husband, Sonny, suggested we also create a men’s line since they were 100 percent back to work. As I went through the different designs, childhood memories of our visits to Ifugao, Bontoc, Sagada, Sadangga and Abra came rushing back. I recalled going on road trips covering hundreds of miles, across mountains, rolling hills, rice lands and various landscapes, and interacting with different tribes.

I remembered the life lessons I learned and still carry in my heart to this day: resilience, creativity, strength, courage and resourcefulness. These values represent the best of the Cordillerans and the best of Filipinos. This is my way of honoring them back by collaborating on this line for them, who helped create a home for my mom and I.

Aside from that, my mom used to — in her own little way —informally have a scholarship program. She would reach out to her friends in Manila and have them sponsor the education of some children in Benguet. That inspired me to reach out to the Synergeia Foundation through Professor Nene Guevara and ask how we could help. She mentioned that there was a need for a comprehensive reading program in the North, as literacy rates have dropped, as seen in the latest surveys. That inspired me to allot a portion of the proceeds from the shirts to that program. This whole project, I feel, is a cocktail of “carry your culture,” “love local,” and “fashion for a cause,” which makes my heart happy.

Home is where the heart is — and I do hope and pray my dearest mom is smiling from above.

Sen. Sonny Angara and Tootsy Echauz in Cordillera-inspired attire during their wedding.

* * *

Tootsy Angara describes herself as “a loving mom, wife, media executive, cat lover and advocate who believes that every individual matters.”