When does Christmas end? Here are possible answers

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 24, 2022 | 12:31pm
In this photo taken on Dec. 21, 2022, people take photographs in front of a Christmas-themed house in Manila.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is said to have the longest Christmas in the world, which starts in September, and reaches its peak on Christmas Day, December 25. But when does it end?

There are several dates pertaining to the end of the season explained in an article on The Catholic Telegraph. 

One argument said that Christmas is a one-day affair with the Feast of the Nativity of the Lord. 

In another argument, it said that Christmas should be celebrated for eight days. Citing that the Catholic Church regards Christmas as an "octave or eight-day celebration," it begins on the Feast of the Nativity of the Lord and ends on the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God on January 1. 

In a popular Christmas carol, it sings of 12 days of Christmas, which could be interpreted as the duration of the holiday. 

The article said the Christmas carol has basis as the 12th day of Christmas is the Feast of the Epiphany or the day when the Magi encountered Jesus, Mary and Joseph and gave gold, frankincense and myrrh as gifts. 

In another argument, it said that Christmas ends on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord which falls on January 8 next year. 

Another one said that it ends on Candlemas or the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, which falls on Feb. 2, 2023. Catholics bring candles to Church to be blessed and use these candles to light at home during prayer or when facing difficult situations. Candlemas is celebrated in some parts of the world, including Peru, Puerto Rico, France and Belgium. 

In a CBCP article, it states that the Catholic liturgy "indicates that Christmas is not just one day, but an entire season, lasting from Christmas eve, December 24, after sunset, until the feast of the Baptism of the Lord (usually the Sunday after Epiphany)."

Citing Fr. Rolly Arjonillo's Facebook post, the article stressed the importance of Christmas and its real meaning beyong feasting on good food, giving gifts and merrymaking. 

"The Christmas proclamation of the Savior’s birth should pervade every moment of our existence, convinced that God’s immense love for each one of us is ever-ready to do what is necessary to lead us to never-ending happiness and to eternal life. He is with us always and He will never abandon us!” Fr. Arjonillo said. 

