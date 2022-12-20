^

Lifestyle

Tablescaping suggestions for the holidays

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 10:39am
Tablescaping suggestions for the holidays
Dress up your table for the holidays with colors and themes that you prefer.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrated tablescape artist Pinky Tobiano recently shared her designs at a late afternoon event in Shang Plaza's Atrium area for its "Pink October" campaign.

According to the table setting artist, anybody can design their own table settings as long as they are guided by a few important pointers.

For the coming holidays, or any other special occasion for that matter, Tobiano shared some tips on how to come up with a fabulous setting that could spark conversation throughout the entire affair. 

"Everything should start with a theme and color palette. The theme is important because it differs from occasion to occasion. This is so because your heart also feels differently at certain times.

"When you are certain about your theme, that's the time you play it up with color. Whatever hue or shade you opt for, be sure to remain cohesive and uniform while allowing for creativity to creep in. Always remember that you can always push the limits as aesthetically possible as you can," she explained. 

Necessary accessories come next after the chosen theme and color palette. As for the details, Tobiano said one should go for things that would give height and width to the preferred setting. 

She also suggested that hosts should be on the lookout for any health issues their guests may be suffering from, like allergies to certain foods and/or ingredients used. 

"Keeping your guests' wellbeing in mind could spare you any party spoilers, or, worse, emergency trips to the hospital. So it's better to check on your guests' dietary restrictions, if there are any, before finalizing the menu of your party," Tobiano underscored.  

With all these pointers in mind, it will be a swell time receiving and entertaining guests for the coming holidays. "A happy table creates memories that last a lifetime," shared Tobiano in this writer's brief colloquy with her.

RELATED: Craft beers, abundant seafood await foodies in Dumaguete City

PINKY TOBIANO

TABLE SETTINGS

TABLESCAPES
