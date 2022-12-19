Craft beers, abundant seafood await foodies in Dumaguete City

The dining scene in Dumaguete City is thriving with establishments offering a variety of cuisines, both Filipino and international, with treats such as craft beers and indulgent meals like the Palabok Negra.

MANILA, Philippines — The Henry Dumaguete, the flagship property of The Henry Group, formally opened its newly refurbished resort on the week of Dumaguete City's charter anniversary and the Sandurot Festival.

The city's oft-winning entry to the annual Buglasan showdown was deftly performed by the Kabilin Dance Company during the late afternoon program.

Formerly known as South Sea Resort for four decades, this popular hangout for locals and foreign visitors has not been dimmed by the passage of time nor by the change in its ownership.

"This is a momentous occasion to reopen this landmark. It is like the passing of the torch; an infusion of new blood to the necessities of the new generation. This has always been the place to be by the sea. The nostalgia surrounding its history made me decide to acquire it. The renovations were interrupted by the pandemic but we persisted," said resort owner Jaime de Leon, who also runs the Leon Gallery, a repository of local heritage artworks.

Dumagueteños are known for their gastronomic proclivities so it was not surprising that most of the epicurean food stops were inside the sprawling property.

Thus, after the launching ceremonies, guests trooped to the Amorsolo Conservatory, an open air banquet hall, where all the food store concessionaires showcased their extensive menus for guests to partake in.

Epicurean eats under one roof

For gourmets and lovers of fine dining, there is the two-storey Dining Room and its bevy of offerings. For starters, there is the Mt. Talinis Salad, so named after the province's dormant volcano, and laden with just the right amount of toppings on freshly-tossed greens.

For pasta, try their Palabok Negra, with fettucine drenched in squid ink and seafood on the side. One may want to try their Chili con Carne soup prior to having the entrees.

Game lovers can sample their version of Chicken Inasal with Biryani rice. Those who prefer fish, relish on their Fish Puttanesca, a dish of fresh catch with tomato sauce, white wine clams, olives, capers and extra virgin olive oil.

For happy endings, there's the Budino, an Italian chocolate mousse that is sweetened just right.

Breakfast time are meals to look forward to with savory sets from either Noelle or Sans Rival. The Negrense Craft Beer will quench all the beer cravings, while Coffee Collective gives that desired caffeine fix. This third wave coffee joint is a must-visit for their artisanal concoctions.

Hispanic heritage is strong in the entire Negros Island so Spanish cuisine is delectably showcased in Si, Señor, a casual dining food stop with a lot to offer. Must tries in this homey restaurant include their version of the Madrileñan stew, Callos.

Crustaceans and fresh catch can be found all year because Dumaguete is a coastal city. Savor their Crab Meat with Aligue, an unexpected melding for a unique pasta dish. And never leave the resort without sampling their version of Paella Negra from Spain's Valencia region which is coated in squid ink and served with aioli sauce.

Their piece-de-resistance, however, is the Baked Salmon, that's cooked until tender to flaky perfection and then served with lemon butter.

To punctuate a scrumptious meal, go for their tropical version of the popular Italian dessert Panna Cotta that is topped with diced ripe mangoes.

Rounding up the gustatory experience is Red Kitchen, a delicatessen where one can procure tasty treats to take home.

"Elevating Filipino hospitality is a daunting task. Fortunately, we have a great team with Alan Tan doing our entire landscape with Eric Ramos. We would like to let other people know that there is a property awaiting them," said Property Manager Hanky Lee, who formerly run the Yellow Cab chain.

Sights to explore

For sightseeing, guests can take a side trip to the enchanting island of Siquiijor or swim with the butandings (whale sharks) of Oslob. The front office can book the tour for guests with their tour partner, Orient Wind.

Dumaguete has also rekindled its nightlife with a smattering of watering holes around the city, including interesting street food fare from hawker stalls and roadside peddlers.

The Henry prides itself as a gracious host — one with a Western mind, a Latin heart with a passionate approach to life, coupled with an Asian heart for hospitality. Summer months and the weekends are the resort's peak occupancy, with most of the locals wanting to try its amenities.

"We are different from our other properties as they are not resort types like us. Also the history of this place sets it apart. We have retained much of the vegetation, especially the endemic species. The Henry Dumaguete has a total of 32 premier and villa suites, scattered in eight villas with four rooms each — two in the lower floor and two on the upper floor. The red door by the courtyard is a portal to the guestrooms so only they could enter with their room keys. Part of our amenities is a four-foot kiddie pool and a dive pool. The Henry is a homegrown Filipino label of boutique hotels," said Property Development Officer Engr. Paolo Sunga.

Apart from the Dumaguete property, other The Henry properties are located in Bacolod City (Negros Occidental), Laiya (Batangas), Manila, Quezon City and soon in Boracay.

