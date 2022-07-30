Marvel unveils actual Infinity Gauntlet with real gemstones worth P1.4 billion

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel has gone for the inevitable after unveiling at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) last week a real-life Infinity Gauntlet with precious gemstones worth a combined total of $25 million (P1.4 billion).

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the villain Thanos uses a gauntlet in order to wield the six Infinity Stones — each of them controlling an aspect of existence — and snap away half of the universe, and is later reversed by the Hulk and Iron Man.

As if to also commemorate the first-in person SDCC since 2019, Marvel announced their collaboration with East Continental Gems (ECG) by presenting a lifesize gauntlet that holds "Infinity gems" which make up a combined 150 carats.

The six Infinity Stones in the MCU are the green Time Stone, the blue Space Stone, the red Reality Stone, the purple Power Stone, the orange Soul Stone and the yellow Mind Stone.

Marvel and ECG's gems are a Colombian emerald near 23 carats (Time), a sapphire from Madagascar over 30 carats (Space), an oval-shaped ruby from Mozambique over 15 carats (Reality), an oval-shaped amethyst over 35 carats, a cushion-shaped Spessartite or garnet over 35 carats, and a rectangular yellow diamond near 35 carats (Mind).

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' extended edition gets Philippine release date

“There has never been anything as exciting and interesting in the Marvel Universe than the prized Infinity Stones," East Continental Gems president Adam Mirzoeff said, adding how he honored he was to be involved in the collaboration.

Mirzoeff told The Hollywood Reporter he got the idea for the Infinity Collection of Gemstones after seeing the blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame," and upon learning Marvel had yet gems of their own set out to collect some, just like Thanos.

Asked if he got to wear the gauntlet bearing the expensive gemstones he collected, Mirzoeff joked that he wasn't worthy — referencing the ability to wield Thor's hammer Mjölnir.

Because of how valuable the stones are, plus the customized gauntlet created by toy company Gentle Giant Ltd., the official Infinity Collection of Gemstones is now one of the rarest and most expensive collectibles to ever appear at the world's most popular comic convention.

RELATED: Marvel goes full metal: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' review