^

Korean Wave

BTS wins Artist of the Year; Korean Music Awards 2022 bares winners

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 11:45am
BTSÂ wins Artist of the Year; Korean Music Awards 2022 bares winners

Named one of Time Magazine’s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet for 2017, BTS (a.k.a. Bangtan Sonyeondan and Beyond the Scene) has been taking over the world with its huge social media presence and honest, relevant music

MANILA, Philippines — Idol girl group aespa won big at the recently held Korean Music Awards, sweeping three awards. 

Stylized as æspa, the four-member South Korean girl group is under SM Entertainment. The group consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing, and they debuted on November 17, 2020 with their digital single “Black Mamba."

The group won Rookie of the Year, Song of the Year and Best K-Pop Song for their smash hit “Next Level“ at the 19th annual edition of Korean Music Awards. 

Their hit single “Next Level” was released last May, a remake of “Next Level” that featured on the soundtrack of Hollywood film “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.” The lyrics tell the story of how the four members are taking a trip together to reconnect with their avatars.  

Meanwhile, boy idol group BTS won Artist of the Year, marking their third time winning the award overall. Back in 2018, BTS made history by becoming the first idol group ever to win Artist of the Year at the Korean Music Awards. They got the same in 2019.

Another one who made history this year is indie folk singer Lang Lee, who claimed Album of the Year with her critically acclaimed album “There is a Wolf.”

Check out the list of this year’s winners below:

Artist of the Year: BTS
Song of the Year: aespa – “Next Level”
Album of the Year: Lang Lee – “There is a Wolf”
Rookie of the Year: aespa

Best K-Pop Song: aespa – “Next Level”
Best K-Pop Album: Chungha – “Querencia”

Best Pop Song: AKMU – “NAKKA” (with IU)
Best Pop Album: IU – “LILAC”

Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang – “Dance”
Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang – “Happiness, Flower”

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel – “Desert Eagle”
Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG – “The Borderline between Hope and Despair”

Best R&B and Soul Song: SUMIN & Slom – “THE GONLAN SONG”
Best R&B and Soul Album: THAMA – “DON’T DIE COLORS”

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: CHANGMO – “TAIJI”
Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB – “Independent Music”

Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY – “go to gpd and then”
Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY – “Born By Gorgeousness”

Best Folk Song: Chun Yongsung – “Barley Tea” (featuring Kang Mal Geum)
Best Folk Album: Lang Lee – “There is a Wolf”

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: AGNES – “Hegemony Shift”

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Maria Kim – “With Strings: Dream of You”
Best Jazz Music Album: Jihye Lee Orchestra – “Daring Mind”

In contrast to many other South Korean music awards, which typically use sales figures as a major criterion in determining each year’s winners, the Korean Music Awards focuses on musical achievement as its primary criterion, putting greater importance on the albums and songs themselves.

RELATED: BTS' big Billboard Music Awards 2021 win is smooth like butter

KOREAN WAVE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' star Seo Ye Ji gives formal apology 10 months after scandal
22 hours ago

'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' star Seo Ye Ji gives formal apology 10 months after scandal

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 22 hours ago
Korean actress Seo Ye Ji of "It's Okay Not to Be Okay" fame issued a formal apology last February 27, breaking her silence...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Squid Game' stars&nbsp;make history as 1st Asians to win best drama acting SAG Awards
23 hours ago

'Squid Game' stars make history as 1st Asians to win best drama acting SAG Awards

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 23 hours ago
"Squid Game" actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon won big at the recently held Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 in Santa...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Ros&eacute; tested positive for COVID-19
1 day ago

Blackpink's Rosé tested positive for COVID-19

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
YG Entertainment announced that Blackpink member Rosé tested positive for COVID-19. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong to marry best friend
1 day ago

'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun Joong to marry best friend

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
'Boys Over Flowers' actor Kim Hyun Joong announced that's he getting married during his concert.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Fighting the fight: &lsquo;Squid Game&rsquo; stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon win SAG Awards best actor, actress
2 days ago

Fighting the fight: ‘Squid Game’ stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon win SAG Awards best actor, actress

By Andrew Marszal,Andrew Marszal | 2 days ago
The Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG) awards -- which took place online last year due to Covid-19 -- returned to an in-person...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Solar of K-pop girl group Mamamoo tests positive for COVID-19
5 days ago

Solar of K-pop girl group Mamamoo tests positive for COVID-19

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 5 days ago
K-Pop idol Solar of girl group Mamamoo has tested positive for COVID-19.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with