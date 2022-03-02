BTSÂ wins Artist of the Year; Korean Music Awards 2022 bares winners

BTS wins Artist of the Year; Korean Music Awards 2022 bares winners

MANILA, Philippines — Idol girl group aespa won big at the recently held Korean Music Awards, sweeping three awards.

Stylized as æspa, the four-member South Korean girl group is under SM Entertainment. The group consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and NingNing, and they debuted on November 17, 2020 with their digital single “Black Mamba."

The group won Rookie of the Year, Song of the Year and Best K-Pop Song for their smash hit “Next Level“ at the 19th annual edition of Korean Music Awards.

Their hit single “Next Level” was released last May, a remake of “Next Level” that featured on the soundtrack of Hollywood film “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.” The lyrics tell the story of how the four members are taking a trip together to reconnect with their avatars.

Meanwhile, boy idol group BTS won Artist of the Year, marking their third time winning the award overall. Back in 2018, BTS made history by becoming the first idol group ever to win Artist of the Year at the Korean Music Awards. They got the same in 2019.

Another one who made history this year is indie folk singer Lang Lee, who claimed Album of the Year with her critically acclaimed album “There is a Wolf.”

Check out the list of this year’s winners below:

Artist of the Year: BTS

Song of the Year: aespa – “Next Level”

Album of the Year: Lang Lee – “There is a Wolf”

Rookie of the Year: aespa

Best K-Pop Song: aespa – “Next Level”

Best K-Pop Album: Chungha – “Querencia”

Best Pop Song: AKMU – “NAKKA” (with IU)

Best Pop Album: IU – “LILAC”

Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang – “Dance”

Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang – “Happiness, Flower”

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel – “Desert Eagle”

Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG – “The Borderline between Hope and Despair”

Best R&B and Soul Song: SUMIN & Slom – “THE GONLAN SONG”

Best R&B and Soul Album: THAMA – “DON’T DIE COLORS”

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: CHANGMO – “TAIJI”

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB – “Independent Music”

Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY – “go to gpd and then”

Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY – “Born By Gorgeousness”

Best Folk Song: Chun Yongsung – “Barley Tea” (featuring Kang Mal Geum)

Best Folk Album: Lang Lee – “There is a Wolf”

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: AGNES – “Hegemony Shift”

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Maria Kim – “With Strings: Dream of You”

Best Jazz Music Album: Jihye Lee Orchestra – “Daring Mind”

In contrast to many other South Korean music awards, which typically use sales figures as a major criterion in determining each year’s winners, the Korean Music Awards focuses on musical achievement as its primary criterion, putting greater importance on the albums and songs themselves.

