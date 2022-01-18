

















































 
























Lifestyle
 
Globe customers’ unused data can now be donated to help Typhoon Odette victims
 


Philstar.com
January 18, 2022 | 10:25am





 
Globe customersâ€™ unused data can now be donated to help Typhoon Odette victims
Starting January 15, Globe customers can simply go to the Rewards section of the new GlobeOne app and tap convert data from the account of their choice. Data conversion is as follows:
Photo Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — Globe customers can now convert their data into Rewards points that can be donated to help families and communities affected by Typhoon Odette.


Starting January 15, Globe customers can simply go to the Rewards section of the new GlobeOne app and tap convert data from the account of their choice.


Data conversion is as follows:


1GB = P10


5GB = P50


10GB = P100


Donations will be used in the relief efforts of partner organizations Ayala Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation, Rise Against Hunger Philippines, Tzu Chi Foundation, ABS-CBN Foundation, and PGH Foundation, in areas hit by Typhoon Odette.


“Our aim is to arm our customers with as many options as possible to help and reach our kababayans affected by Typhoon Odette — all from the safety of their homes. This first-in-the-industry Data-As-Currency offer gives our customers means not only to maximize their data subscriptions, but also extend a helping hand,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe Chief Commercial Officer.


Mobile customers both prepaid and postpaid, as well as home broadband customers both prepaid and volume-based postpaid, can convert their points into donations via the new GlobeOne app.


Meanwhile, donations via Globe Rewards and GCash are still open. To those who are interested to donate, the #GCashGivesBack QR Codes of partner-beneficiaries may be accessed through this link.









 


To know more about Globe’s response and relief efforts for Typhoon Odette, you may visit https://www.globe.com.ph/odette.html.


 











 





 



