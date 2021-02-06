THE BUDGETARIAN
PBA legend Alvin Patrimonio reveals secret to staying confident at 54
Alvin Patrimonio in 2019
Instagram/Alvin Patrimonio

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2021 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — During his prime in the PBA, Alvin Patrimonio possessed a sky-high confidence further boosted by a long list of individual accolades.

But off the court, it's a different story for the four-time PBA MVP, where he needed a little more help to keep himself self-assured — especially now as he moves toward the later years of his life.

That's why the 12-time PBA All-Star received a valuable assist from the Manila team of MAXIM Restoration, a New York-based hair transplant company that has several branches across the globe.

Coming from a family that experienced hair loss as they grew older, Patrimonio found saving grace in 2017 when he discovered MAXIM's services.

Speaking to the media in an online availability on Friday, Patrimonio opened about his experience and how it had affected him as a public figure.

"Siguro may mga nagkukulang na sa akin sa katawan ko kaya siguro unti-unti nang nawawala yung hair ko... That time, yung confidence ko [naapektuhan]," said Patrimonio.

"I'm very excited talaga at that time (I approached Maxim), meron pa palang chance ulit na magkaron ulit ng hair... From that day on, nagdecide na ako to really push through with that procedure," he continued.

After his treatment in July 2017, results started to show and peaked less than a year after, in February 2018.

Around four years removed from that first treatment, the PBA legend is now ready for more.

"I'm very positive na naging maganda naman yung result and right now, I'm looking forward for another hair transplant," he said.

MAXIM Manila Branch Manager Mar Sabillo spoke about the importance of Patrimonio's patronage of their services, especially in public.

Most of their clients, though many, usually want to stay anonymous.

"It's a very big honor for us to have Alvin to be our brand ambassador, he's an icon," Sabillo said.

"He can relate across the age barriers, even with the millennials right now," he added.

MAXIM, who has already been in the Philippines for more than a decade, offers different hair transplants and solutions which include both surgical and non-surgical procedures.

MAXIM Hair Restoration currently has a branch in Makati, and in Cebu.

