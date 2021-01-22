UP temporarily closes Acad Oval to public

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City has temporarily closed its Academic Oval to the public for health and safety reasons.

The 2.2-kilometer oval is a popular attraction among students and visitors alike, hosting activities like walking, jogging, running, yoga, stretching, taichi and biking. It is surrounded by the campus’ major college buildings and towering “Acacia” trees.

The Academic Oval will be closed to the public on Saturday, January 23 until Thursday, February 4. It will be reopened on February 5.

UPD-Announcement-2021-s.4 Hello there! We know that you’ve heard COVID-19 has variants now. And lately, the number of... Posted by UP Diliman on Thursday, January 21, 2021

The university announced its decision following news of COVID-19 variants and a rise in the number of local cases.

“We know that you’ve heard COVID-19 has variants now. And lately, the number of cases infected with the virus has gone up again,” read their official announcement posted Thursday.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation, as always! And please, stay safe.”

The university previously reopened the Academic Oval to the public on November 7 for "de-stessing activities or usual exercises" following months of closure.

Protocols included the wearing of a face mask and face shield, bringing alcohol for disinfection, social distancing of at least six feet, a 10-person limit for groups, prohibiting biking, denying entry to those under 15 or above 65 years of age, and the imposition of a schedule from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the morning and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the evening.